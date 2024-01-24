France Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027: Convenience Stores was the Leading Distribution Channel in the Cigarettes Category

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The French cigarettes category accounted for a value share of 2.2% and 14.5%, respectively, in the global and Western Europe markets in 2022. Filter cigarettes was the largest segment during 2022. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. Philip Morris International Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc, Imperial Brands Plc, and British American Tobacco Plc and Landewyck Group S.a.r.l. are the top companies in France cigarettes category.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cigarettes category in France, as part of the publisher's global coverage of the category. It includes analysis on the following -

Market Context : The report provides a comparative analysis of the value shares of France in the Western Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in the France is also compared with the Western Europe and global levels.

Market Size and Structure : The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides an analysis of cigarettes category. This category is analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, and value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under category for the period 2017-2027.

Production and Trade : Provides analysis on per capita expenditure of cigarettes in the France, by category, compared to the Western Europe and global markets. Further, analysis of the leading distribution channels at the category level in 2022. The consumer category reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cigarettes specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.

Taxation: It covers the taxation landscape in the country and its effects on the cigarettes category

Manufacturers and Brands : The report provides an analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in the category.

The Smoking Population: The report covers the consumption of cigarettes by gender in France.

Operating Constraints : The report covers the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in France.

Prospects and Forecasts : The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category

Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in the France, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel data is of 2022, and company data is included for 2022.

Report Scope

Per capita expenditure of cigarette in France, was higher than the global level but lower than the regional level in 2022

The 'filter cigarettes king size' was the largest sub-segment in both value and volume terms, in 2022

France imports majority of its cigarettes from Poland

Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category

On per unit basis, Dunhill brand offered the most expensive cigarettes in 2022

Philip Morris International was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Company Coverage:

Philip Morris International

Japan Tobacco

Imperial Brands

British American Tobacco

Landewyck Group S.a.r.l.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction Executive Summary

Part 2: Market Context Value growth analysis by region PCC and PCE of France compared to global and Western Europe markets

Part 3: Market Size and Structure Market size analysis Market size analysis - category: cigarettes Segment analysis : cigarettes Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Part 4: Production and Trade Production - cigarettes Imports - cigarettes Exports - cigarettes

Part 5: Taxation and Pricing Taxation - cigarettes Retail prices - cigarettes

Part 6: Retail Distribution Channel share analysis - cigarettes

Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes

Part 8: Smoking Population Smoking population, by gender

Part 9: Operating Constraints

Part 10: Prospects and Forecasts Cigarettes growth analysis

Part 11: Macroeconomic Analysis GDP growth and inflation Population growth Labor market trend Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends France risk index (GCRI) 2022 France risk analysis - compared to global and Western Europe markets



