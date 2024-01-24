Key Themes in Sport for 2024 - AI, Cybersecurity, Sports Betting, OTT vs. Traditional Media and Women in Sport

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Themes in Sport for 2024 - Thematic Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the biggest sporting trends that are likely to impact the sporting world, and the ways in which that might happen.



2023 saw a general return to business as normal for the sports industry following the turbulence of the previous few years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the impact of those disruptions is still being felt, alongside issues such as the ongoing cost of living crisis and geopolitical upheaval with the continuing situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, the sports industry is looking forward to a year with several key, showpiece events taking place with the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games and the 2024 European Soccer Championships providing plenty of commercial opportunities.



While technological developments such as Artificial Intelligence offer brands and broadcasters new and exciting opportunities, several issues that have been in the public eye such as ESG and Women's Sport will continue to be a key focus both in the sports industry and outside, with social changes impacting on the sports industry whether the industry likes it or not.



Continuing changes in attitudes to sports betting, especially in the US, will continue to drive debate and discussion, while the sports media rights will continue its evolution, with the battle for NBA rights set to be give us the next glimpse into the evolution of this space.



Key Highlights

The growth of Artificial Intelligence has presented the sports industry with a huge opportunity to develop more innovative ways of engaging fans and developing media solutions that reflect the modern day sports fans. While AI presents an opportunity, sporting organizations must also be aware of the perils of possessing huge amounts of data and the cybersecurity risk this presents, something the sports betting space will also have to contend with given the significant amounts of money at stake.

With the evolution of AI and the amount of data available, the opportunities this also present in the media space are also significant while women's sport can become the new frontier for sports media.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the most exciting developing stories in the world of sport business for 2024, and where each of these stories might be headed.

Discussion on how these topics and stories have developed over the course of 2023, and where they currently stand now.

The report provides a detailed analysis on how some of the biggest sports stories have shaped 2023, including the growth of AI and the explosion in interest of women's sport.

A closer look at what the metaverse could mean for sports in the future.

The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Sports Betting

OTT versus Traditional Media

Women in Sport

ESG

Company Coverage:

FIFA

UEFA

NBA

NFL

Premier League

LaLiga

Serie A

UEFA

Open AI

