Abivax to host KOL Investor Event to review phase 2b clinical data and phase 3 trial design for obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis on February 6, 2024

PARIS, France, January 24, 2024, 8:30 a.m. CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the organization of a virtual KOL Investor Event on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. CET). To participate in the event, please register here .

The event will feature Marla Dubinsky, MD, and Parambir Dulai, MD. Along with Abivax’s management, they will be discussing the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from ulcerative colitis (UC).

The event will also highlight the ongoing and future clinical development plans for obefazimod, Abivax's lead drug candidate, and include a discussion of the mechanism of action, along with the Phase 2b clinical data and Phase 3 trial design for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active UC. Obefazimod is an oral small molecule with a novel mechanism of action that demonstrates enhanced expression of miR-124, which plays a critical role in the regulation of the inflammatory response.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Marla C. Dubinsky, MD, is a Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY. She is also Chief of the Division of Pediatric GI and Nutrition at the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital. To learn more about the work, background and accomplishments of Dr. Dubinsky, please click here.

Parambir S. Dulai, MD, is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. He serves as the Director of GI Clinical Trials and Precision Medicine, as well as Director of the Digestive Health Foundation Biorepository. To learn more about the work and background of Dr. Dulai, please click here.1

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the US, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.



1 Drs. Dubinsky and Dulai are consultants for Abivax and members of the Steering Committee for the IBD Program. They are being compensated for their participation in this event.