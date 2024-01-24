Casino Gaming Equipment Market Set to Soar Past USD 11.47 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Casino Gaming Equipment market , online casino gaming equipment, virtual reality (VR) integration, mobile gaming solutions, themed and branded slot machines, eco-friendly and sustainable gaming equipment, enhanced security features, skill-based gaming options, data analytics and player tracking, cashless payment systems, and gamification elements are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Casino gaming equipment is the physical and digital hardware used to play casino games. This includes slot machines, table games, and other gaming devices. Casino gaming equipment is designed to provide a fair and exciting gaming experience for players while also generating revenue for the casino.

Prominent Players in the Casino Gaming Equipment Market

International Game Technology (IGT)

Aristocrat Leisure

Scientific Games Corporation

Novomatic

Gaming Partners International

Incredible Technologies

Konami Holdings Corporation

PlayAGS

Everi Holdings

Abbiati Casino Equipment

Aruze Gaming America

Ainsworth Game Technology

EGT Interactive

Merkur Gaming

Zitro

Interblock Gaming

TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Shuffle Master

Spintec

SuzoHapp

Gaming Arts

Atronic International

Slot Machines Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Slot Machines dominates the global online market as they are among the most popular and widely recognized casino games. They attract a diverse range of players, including both novice and experienced gamblers. This popularity ensures a consistent demand for slot machines.

Casinos is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Casinos is the leading segment as they are the primary establishments that rely on gaming equipment to generate revenue. They heavily invest in various gaming equipment, including slot machines, table games, and electronic gaming machines, to attract and retain customers.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has a well-established and mature casino industry. The region is home to numerous world-renowned casinos in destinations like Las Vegas and Atlantic City. These casinos consistently invest in high-quality gaming equipment to maintain their reputation and attract visitors.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Casino Gaming Equipment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Casino Gaming Equipment.

Key Developments in Casino Gaming Equipment Market

In January 2023, Scientific Games Corporation announced the launch of its new iGame360 platform, which offers a variety of new and innovative casino games.

In February 2023, Aristocrat Leisure Limited announced the acquisition of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited, a leading provider of gaming machines and systems.

In March 2023, International Game Technology (IGT) announced the launch of its new Virtual Sports platform, which offers a variety of virtual sports betting games.

