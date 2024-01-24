North America Healthcare Logistics Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Expected to Surge at a 9.38% CAGR from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American healthcare logistics market is currently in a state of rapid expansion and significant development, according to a comprehensive analysis provided in a newly added research publication on our website. This authoritative study projects a robust growth trajectory for the market, with an expectation of ascension by USD 19.72 billion during the five-year period from 2023 to 2028, corresponding to an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.38%.

The detailed report offers an intricate evaluation of the market size, forecast, emerging trends, and the various driving factors shaping the trajectory of the healthcare logistics domain within North America. Key growth propellants identified encompass various legislative and regulatory reforms that fortify the pharmaceutical sector, alongside increments in the sales of pharmaceuticals and a spike in the development of healthcare products that necessitate specialized logistics solutions.

The analysis delves into the segmentation of the healthcare logistics market in the following categories:

By Product Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices

By Service Transportation Warehousing



Within the research text, the emergence of revolutionary trends, namely Pharma 4.0 and Logistics 4.0, is identified as pivotal drivers that will continue propelling the market's growth trajectory. Additionally, cutting-edge developments such as the employment of drone technology in healthcare delivery and blockchain integration in logistics are anticipated to kindle considerable market demand.

The healthcare logistics market report also incorporates a stringent vendor analysis, aimed at guiding clientele towards an augmentation of their market standings. It encapsulates intricate profiles and strategic evaluations of several leading vendors within the North American sector.



