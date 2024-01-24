Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European spare parts logistics market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a growth of USD 5744.01 million from 2023 to 2028. This uptrend represents an acceleration at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% throughout the forecast period. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the sector.

The increase in the market is primarily driven by factors such as the escalating average age of vehicles, advancing vehicle electrification, and an expansion of free trade agreements within the European region. The detailed market study segments the spare parts logistics landscape by type into forward and reverse logistics, and by end-user into key industries including automotive, industrial, aerospace, and electronics.

Recent advancements and technological integration, such as Industry 4.0, are identified as core elements fueling market growth, enhancing operational efficiency significantly. Furthermore, the continuous evolution of autonomous vehicles and advancements in over-the-air updates for Electronic Control Units (ECUs) are expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The study provides an intricate analysis of the competitive landscape, focusing on the market position improvements and strategies of prominent vendors. The report synthesizes comprehensive data gathered through rigorous primary and secondary research, ensuring reliability and extensive market insight.

Intended to help stakeholders capitalize on growth opportunities, the insightful analysis captures various facets of the market, including an in-depth examination of influential factors and key market influencers. The market research report also sheds light on promotional strategies and pricing patterns contributing to the market dynamics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

