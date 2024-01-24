Vitrectomy Devices Market projected to reach USD 1,015.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Vitrectomy Devices Market ” , by Type (Posterior Pars Plana Vitrectomy, Anterior Vitrectomy, Others), Product Type (Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Photocoagulation Lasers, Illumination Devices), Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Detachment, Macular Hole, Vitreous Hemorrhage, Others), End Use(Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030",

Global Vitrectomy Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 612.2 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,015.3 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 7.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Product Type, Application,End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aktive Alcon Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Bausch+Lomb BVI Technologies Carl Zeiss

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Vitrectomy Devices Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Vitrectomy devices are specialized surgical instruments and equipment designed for vitrectomy procedures, a surgical technique employed to treat various retinal disorders and conditions. The Vitrectomy Devices market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors contributing to the expansion of the ophthalmic surgery devices sector. The increasing prevalence of retinal disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, has been a primary driver of demand for vitrectomy devices, as these surgical instruments play a crucial role in the treatment of these conditions. Opportunities abound in the Vitrectomy Devices market, primarily driven by advancements in technology and an increasing focus on minimally invasive surgical techniques. The integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as robotic-assisted vitrectomy systems and 3D visualization systems, is expected to enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes, thereby fostering market growth. The constraint of limited access to specialists and healthcare infrastructure represents a significant hurdle with profound implications for the Vitrectomy Devices Market. This restraint has diverse impacts, shaping various facets of the industry. Regions confronted with restricted access to specialists and healthcare infrastructure may encounter difficulties in delivering timely and advanced vitrectomy services to patients. The scarcity of specialized eye care professionals, particularly vitreoretinal surgeons, can impede the accessibility of vitrectomy procedures, creating obstacles for patients seeking these surgeries due to a shortage of skilled professionals and adequately equipped medical facilities.

Major vendors in the global Vitrectomy Devices Market:

Aktive

Alcon Inc.

Bausch+Lomb

BVI Technologies

Carl Zeiss

Corza Medical

Hoya Surgical Optics

Johnson & Johnson

NIDEK CO., Ltd.

Oertli Instrumente AG

Topcon Corp

Increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

The escalating incidence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) stands as a major catalyst for the Global Vitrectomy Devices Market. AMD often gives rise to complications such as retinal detachment or macular holes, necessitating surgical interventions like vitrectomy. AMD, a multifaceted eye condition, is recognized globally as the leading cause of irreversible vision loss in the elderly. Clinically categorized from an early to late stage, AMD primarily affects the macula, the central part of the retina (advanced AMD). Age-related cellular and metabolic imbalances are exacerbated by the generation of excessive free radical species, resulting in mitochondrial dysfunction. Consequently, in AMD-affected eyes, ongoing oxidative stress leads to the depletion of melanocytes, degeneration, and eventual atrophy within the retinal tissue due to reduced systemic antioxidant capacity. AMD affects one in eight individuals aged 60 or older, representing the most prevalent cause of irreversible blindness in developed countries. The mounting prevalence of AMD directly correlates with an upsurge in demand for vitrectomy devices in the Global region. As the number of individuals grappling with AMD rises, there is a corresponding expansion of the patient pool necessitating vitrectomy procedures. This expansion significantly contributes to the overall market growth for vitrectomy devices. The surge in AMD cases results in a heightened volume of vitrectomy procedures, directly impacting market revenue, given that each surgery involves the utilization of vitrectomy devices. The prevalence of AMD acts as a stimulant for research and development efforts in the vitrectomy devices field. Manufacturers are inclined to invest in technological advancements and innovations to cater to the specific needs of AMD patients, thereby enhancing the efficacy of these devices. The increasing prevalence of AMD fosters collaboration opportunities between healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and research institutions, potentially leading to the development of novel vitrectomy devices and fostering market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy

Healthcare infrastructure and access to specialists

Opportunities:

Microinvasive and robotic-assisted surgery

Focus on Early Diagnosis and Prevention

The emergence of microinvasive and robotic-assisted surgery represents a significant influence on the Vitrectomy Devices Market, utilizing advanced technologies to elevate precision and efficiency in vitrectomy procedures. This trend yields various key implications, including heightened precision in vitrectomy procedures facilitated by robotic systems. This enhances control and accuracy, mitigating the risk of complications and overall improving surgical outcomes. Microinvasive techniques, supported by robotic assistance, often entail smaller incisions and less invasive approaches, resulting in minimized tissue trauma, reduced scarring, and expedited patient recovery. These advantages contribute to a more positive patient experience and can foster the adoption of these advanced surgical methods. The utilization of robotic assistance empowers surgeons to execute intricate maneuvers with greater ease, broadening the spectrum of surgical capabilities. This is particularly relevant in vitrectomy procedures, where delicate maneuvers are essential for vitreous gel removal and retinal tissue repair. Microinvasive and robotic-assisted surgeries are frequently linked to shorter recovery times compared to traditional surgical approaches, potentially enhancing patient satisfaction and the likelihood of patients choosing these advanced techniques. The integration of robotic assistance in vitrectomy procedures can enhance the appeal of the practice for surgeons. The infusion of cutting-edge technologies elevates the surgical experience, equipping surgeons with advanced tools and capabilities that contribute to their professional development.

North America dominates the market for vitrectomy devices.

North America emerges as the dominant force in the global Vitrectomy Devices Market, with the United States leading in both consumption and market share. The region's advanced healthcare systems and higher healthcare expenditure per capita are key facilitators in the widespread adoption of costly vitrectomy procedures. The escalating prevalence of retinal disorders, including diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, stands as a primary driver propelling the demand for vitrectomy devices. These surgical instruments play a pivotal role in the treatment of such conditions.

The significant presence of numerous market players in the United States is anticipated to further contribute to the market's robust performance. Advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on minimally invasive surgical techniques are notable trends influencing the market landscape. The integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as robotic-assisted vitrectomy systems and 3D visualization systems, is poised to elevate surgical precision and improve patient outcomes, thereby fostering overall market growth. Additionally, the increasing elderly population in North America adds another dimension to the market dynamics, highlighting the growing need for vitrectomy devices to address age-related retinal issues.

The vitrectomy machines Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Vitrectomy Devices Market, the vitrectomy machines segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market revenue. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced vitrectomy machines with features such as micro-incisional technology and improved fluidics. Geographically, Western Europe, led by countries like Germany and France, commands the largest market share owing to the high healthcare expenditure, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a significant patient pool.

