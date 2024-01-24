Express Delivery Market in Europe Set to Grow, Influenced by E-commerce Expansion and Cross-Border Trade

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Express Delivery Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The express delivery market in Europe is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 15.28 billion from 2023 to 2028, marking an impressive CAGR of 4.61%. A comprehensive analysis within a new research publication indicates that this surge is a culmination of multiple factors, including a robust e-commerce sector, a heightened demand for expedient pharmaceutical deliveries, and a rise in intra-European trade.

The insightful report presents an all-encompassing review of the market, detailing current conditions, emergent trends, and pivotal driving forces. The growth trajectory of the express delivery sector sits alongside the flourishing digital commerce space in Europe, creating a dynamic environment for logistical services. Companies operating within the market are anticipated to gain from the consolidation of the sector and the strategic adoption of IT-enabled logistics solutions.

This segmentation analysis within the report provides clarity on different facets of the market:

Application: Differentiating between Domestic and International delivery services.

Differentiating between Domestic and International delivery services. Type: Categorized into B2B, B2C, and C2C delivery provisions.

Key Growth Influencers and Market Dynamics

The report examines the underlying factors propelling the express delivery sector in Europe. This market is experiencing an evolution, underpinned by the consolidation of services, which holds promise for enhanced efficiency and competitiveness. Having identified this trend, the industry awaits the impact of significant investments and the integration of novel IT-powered technologies designed to optimize delivery operations.

These developments resonate across a myriad vendor profiles outlined in the report, which include market leaders and emerging participants that collectively shape the competitive landscape. This diverse vendor analysis provides an edge to clients aiming to fortify their market positions, offering a detailed view of each organization's strategic focus.

Furthermore, future market prospects are illuminated by exploring upcoming trends and the challenges poised to influence growth trajectories. This forward-looking insight is intended to assist businesses in strategizing and capitalizing on upcoming opportunities for sustained market presence and expansion.

Employing robust research methodologies, this report is built upon a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, including objective inputs from key industry stakeholders. The resultant exhaustive market and vendor landscape comprehensively extends beyond mere data presentation, serving as a reliable resource underscored by meticulous research and thorough analysis.

The report underlines the essence of the express delivery arena within Europe's economic landscape and is crucial for industry participants seeking to understand the complexities and prospects of this burgeoning market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AfterShip Group

Aramex International LLC

CMA CGM SA Group

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DPD Deutschland GmbH

FedEx Corp.

International Distributions Services plc

Otto GmbH and Co. KG

United Parcel Service Inc.

YTO International Express and Supply Chain Technology Ltd.

BTA International

Burns Express Freight Ltd.

DPEX Worldwide

La Poste SA

Manston Express Transport

Montad Ltd t a Cargo Express

POSTE ITALIANE SPA

PostNL Holding B.V.

Simpex



