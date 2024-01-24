APAC Logistics Market Set for Expansion: Anticipated Growth at a 5.25% CAGR through 2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Market in APAC 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The logistics landscape across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to witness significant growth, with predictions estimating a surge by USD 145.4 million during the period of 2022-2027, progressing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25%. A recent market study has revealed that factors propelling this expansion include the rapid development of the e-commerce sector, increasing retail sales, and bolstering trade activities, particularly between India and China.

The detailed analysis covered in the report provides comprehensive insights into the APAC logistics market, outlining the vital trends, advance drivers, and the challenges faced by the sector, alongside a meticulous vendor analysis encompassing around 25 prominent players within the industry. Segments entitled to notable growth include 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) and 4th Party Logistics (4PL), catering extensively to diverse end-user sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, among others. The study sheds light on the thriving market environment, with particular attention drawn to the burgeoning green logistics sector, which is predicted to be a significant growth contributor over the next few years.

Key Market Segmentation



This comprehensive report thoroughly segments the logistics market, offering a granular view that helps stakeholders understand individual sector performance and potential. The main segments analyzed in the report are:

By Type: Including 3PL and 4PL logistics solutions.





Including 3PL and 4PL logistics solutions. By End-user: Highlighting manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, among other industries.





Highlighting manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, among other industries. By Geographical Landscape: Focused on the APAC region.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

BCR Australia Pty Ltd.

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

CMA CGM SA Group

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DFDS AS

DSV AS

FedEx Corp.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

Hitachi Ltd.

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

RETHMANN SE and Co. KG

SF Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Inc.

