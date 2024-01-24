AI Data Management Market Share Envisaged To Reach USD 185.35 Billion By 2032, With 24.2% CAGR Growth: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "AI Data Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Type And Deployment Mode); By Data Type; By Technology; By Application; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” in its research database.

The global AI data management market size and share is currently valued at USD 26.32 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 185.35 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 24.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is AI Data Management? How Big is AI Data Management Market Share?

Technology by itself cannot restore proficient data management procedures such as ambushing data quality cautiously. Ascertaining everybody comprehends their roles and accountability, erecting organizational frameworks such as data supply chains, and initiating customary clarity of crucial terminologies. The rapidly rising demand for AI data management market can be attributed to the fact that AI is a prized measure that can profoundly enhance both ingenuity and value firms acquire from their data. The customary data management fields where AI plays crucial parts are namely classification, cataloging, quality, security, and data integration.

AI data management market growth can be attributed to data management, and firm processes and perspectives utilized for artificial intelligence applications are indicated to be AI data management. It involves each phase of the data wheel of life, involving assembling, conserving, filtering, scrutinizing, and ultimately getting rid of data. AI systems require superior, appropriate data to create accurate and notable outcomes, which indicates that worthwhile AI data management is crucial. Assembling pertinent and varied datasets is an important measure. This might include garnering data from several starting points, such as databases, sensors, APIs, and alternate data storage.

AI Data Management Market: Key Players:

Microsoft

AWS

IBM

Google

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

HPE

Snowflake

Teradata

Informatica

Databricks

TIBCO Software

Key Highlights

AI systems require superior, appropriate data to create accurate and notable outcomes, which indicates that worthwhile AI data management is crucial, and drives market expansion.

The AI data management market segmentation is primarily based on type, process, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Significance of data regime: With the universal facet of business and technology, firms are frequently required to handle and merge data from several geographical places. This requires constructive data management blueprints to guarantee smooth participation and approach to pertinent data. The AI data management market size is expanding as firms are growingly identifying the significance of data regime and social contemplation in AI. Initiating accountable data management operations guarantees lucidity, liability, and moral usage of data in AI applications.

Adjustability offered by cloud-based data management: Several firms are capitalizing on cloud computing solutions to conserve and exercise their data. The AI data management market sales are soaring as cloud-based data management offers adjustability, flexibility, and efficacy, causing the development of AI data management. This can be a prominent element for escalating market share and, subsequently, market revenue.

Industry Trends:

Requirement of contemporary data management unfolding: The absolute amount of data being made worldwide is increasing at a rate unheard of. AI systems can acquire huge quantities of data, escalating digitization of procedures, the Internet of Things, and the development of online ventures. Data utilized in AI applications emerges in several configurations involving structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data. Handling this manifold gamut of data types needs contemporary data management unfolding to withdraw consequential discernments.

Capitalization of cloud computing services: AI technologies develop the clamor for superior training data escalates. More contemporary AI algorithms, such as deep learning models, frequently need extensive and varied datasets for productive training, pushing the requirement for strong data management exercises. Several firms are capitalizing on cloud computing services to conserve and exercise their data. Cloud-based data management offers adaptability, flexibility, and economics, causing industry growth.

Restraints

Concerns about data privacy and security: Escalating worries about data privacy and security display a notable provocation. Firms must conform to strict directives such as GDPR and CCPA that can moderate the ways in which they garner, exercise, and conserve data for AI applications. Executing strong AI data management systems involves conserving data frameworks, security steps, and data governance conventions, which can be costly. Small and medium-sized enterprises may detect it demanding to issue resources for such funding.

Segmentation Overview

Machine Learning Segment Witnessed a Steep Rise

Based on technology, the machine learning segment witnessed a steep rise. The AI data management market demand is on the rise as the incorporation of machine learning algorithms with data management systems has been important for withdrawing cherished awareness from extensive datasets. Machine learning algorithms can mechanize determining procedures by assimilating from motifs in data. This is germane in several industries, from healthcare to finance, where data-propelled commitments are important. In divisions such as marketing and e-commerce, ML assists in generating tailor-made encounters for users by surveying their inclination and bearing.

Government and Defense Segment Dominated the Market

Based on vertical, government and defense segments dominated the market. The AI data management market trends include AI solicitation in defense, which can improve national security by sanctioning progressive threat discernment, intelligence analysis, and cyber security steps. Structured data management is important for managing and exercising massive total of diplomatic information. In surveillance and reconnaissance, AI-propelled technologies involving ML and computer vision are utilized.

AI Data Management Market: Report Dynamics & Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 185.35 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 32.63 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 24.2% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Offering, By Data Type, By Technology, By Application, By Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest AI data management market share due to the fact that especially the US has been the fulcrum of a technological revolution. The region is abode to several foremost tech firms, startups, and research organizations that push progression in AI and data management. North American pursuits and firms have been premature acceptors of AI technologies, identifying the possibility of enhancing efficacy, decision-making, and aggression. North America is a starting point for several extensive enterprises covering several industries. These ventures frequently have the capital and framework to acquire and execute progressive AI data management solutions.

Asia Pacific: This region is speedily growing due to several regions in Asia Pacific experiencing speedy digital modification covering several industries. The modification includes the acquisition of AI and data management unfolding to enhance efficacy, aggression, and invention. Cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Bangalore, Singapore, and others in Asia Pacific regions have surfaced as prominent tech fulcrums. These fulcrums allure technique, startups, and funding advancing inventions and advancement of AI technologies. Governments in this region are growingly identifying the prudent significance of AI for economic development and aggression.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the CAGR expected to be recorded for the AI data management Market?

Ans: The CAGR expected to be recorded for the market is 24.2% in the forecast period.

What is the current and estimated market value of the market?

Ans: The current market value is USD 32.63 billion, and the expected market value is USD 185.35 billion.

Which are the major players operating in the industry?

Ans: Some of the major players operating in the industry are Microsoft, AWS, and IBM.

Which segments are covered by the report?

Ans: The segments covered by the report are offering, data type, technology, application, vertical, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the AI Data Management Market report based on product, metal, biomaterial, end-use, and region:

By Offering Outlook

By Type Platform Software tools services

By deployment mode Cloud On-premises



By Data Type Outlook

Audio

Speech and voice

Image

Text

Video

By Technology Outlook

Machine learning Deep learning

Context awareness

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Context vision

By Application Outlook

Data augmentation

Exploratory data analysis

Imputation predictive modelling

Process automation

Other application

By Vertical Outlook

BFSI

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare and life science

Manufacturing

others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

