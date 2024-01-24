Smart Baby Monitor Market Report 2024 - A US$ 2.28 Billion Market by 2030, Propelled by Rising Demand for Video Monitoring Devices and Growing Childcare Support Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Baby Monitor Market Size and Forecasts, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Sales Channel, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the global smart baby monitor market, projecting a notable growth from US$ 1.22 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.28 billion by 2030, indicates a rising trajectory with an estimated CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

The comprehensive study encompasses a diverse array of insights, shedding light on the various facets poised to define the future of smart baby monitors. Notably, Europe emerges as a significant player in the market, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands fostering the adoption of advanced technologies and demonstrating a pronounced interest in innovative childcare products.

In parallel, the APAC region, with its blend of both developed and developing nations, is witnessing a surge in the smart baby monitor market amidst increasing population, burgeoning numbers of working parents, and a proliferation of daycare facilities. Countries like India, China, and Japan are on the cusp of a revolution, with smart cities contributing to the expansive landscape of consumer opportunities.

According to the report's segmentation by type, the video monitor device segment dominates the market share, offering advantages such as remote monitoring and enhanced night vision capabilities. Its substantial growth is indicative of the demand for innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern parenting.

The market study provides an exhaustive analysis compiled through rigorous primary and secondary research methods. It reflects the collective efforts of industry experts and key opinion leaders, lending credibility to the projections made regarding the market's trajectory.

Key Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Working Parents

Rising Number of Corporate Daycare/Childcare Centers

Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

Market Restraints

Privacy Concerns Associated with Smart Baby Monitor Devices

Market Opportunities

Rising Population of Tech-Savvy Millennial Parents

Rise in Smart Home

Future Trends

AI-Based Smart Baby Monitors

Key Report Highlights:

Understand the magnitude of market growth, with detailed segmentation and regional analysis.

Forge business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Track global industry trends and the myriad factors both accelerating and inhibiting market growth.

Refine decision-making capabilities by capturing the essence of commercial interests with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

For stakeholders and market participants, this report is a critical instrument that enables sound strategic planning and offers a concrete basis for realizing long-term success in the flourishing smart baby monitor market.

The insights provided by this comprehensive market study are set to play a pivotal role in guiding business decisions, aligning with prevalent market trends, and identifying the segments that promise a lucrative future in the smart baby monitoring space.



