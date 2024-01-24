Frameless Brushless DC Motor Market to Surge with 4.6% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$ 14.94 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frameless brushless DC motor market stands is estimated at US$ 9.53 billion in 2024, according to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of frameless BLDC (brushless DC) motors are forecasted to rise at 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Several industries, including consumer electronics, medical equipment, and robotics, are adopt frameless brushless DC motors and the trend is only expected to grow over the coming years. These industries concentrate on energy-efficient solutions to minimize carbon emissions therefore adoption of frameless brushless DC motors is increasing owing to their higher efficiency than conventional motors.

The aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing sectors are adopting automation solutions to rely on precise, high-torque, and compact motors, thereby serving as one of the prominent market growth drivers. Adoption of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power, is predicted to lead to the use of frameless brushless DC (BLDC) motors in respective systems, such as wind turbines and solar trackers.

Frameless brushless DC motors generally need less maintenance compared to brushed motors. However, replacing or repairing them can become a complex process owing to their integration into multiple systems.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 14.94 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global frameless brushless DC motor market is pegged at US$ 9.53 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for frameless brushless DC motors is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.94 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to hold 36.2% share of the global market by 2034.

Sales of frameless brushless DC motors in the United States are forecasted to rise at 4.8% CAGR and reach US$ 2.86 billion by 2034-end.

The industrial devices segment is projected to account for 25.4% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

“Innovations in manufacturing processes and materials are predicted to enhance the durability and efficiency of frameless brushless DC motors and reduce production costs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rapid Growth of Electric Vehicle Industry Generating Opportunities in East Asia

East Asia is projected to hold a noteworthy share of the global market because of the rising demand for electric vehicles. In addition, the increasing adoption of automation in several industries, including consumer goods, is projected to drive frameless brushless DC motor market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the frameless brushless DC motor market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on motor winding (inner core, outer core), application (pumps, compressors, robotics, fans & blowers, printers & scanners, medical devices, automated doors), and end use (industrial devices, HVAC, consumer goods & appliances, automotive, aerospace, healthcare), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

