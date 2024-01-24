Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Aptos Names, Enabling User-Friendly Blockchain Interaction

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 24, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Aptos Names, Enabling User-Friendly Blockchain Interaction



OKX Wallet is now integrated with Aptos Names, a service that replaces complex blockchain addresses with user-selected domain names. This strategic integration simplifies the way OKX Wallet users interact with DApps, allowing them to use a domain name instead of a traditional blockchain address.

This collaboration aligns with OKX Wallet's commitment to enhancing the Web3 experience for its users, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly approach to blockchain interactions.

OKX Wallet users can now access the Aptos Naming Service by downloading the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, creating or adding an existing OKX Wallet, and connecting it to Aptos Names via the web extension.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



