Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

24 January 2024



Company Announcement No 7/2024


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 19 January 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 7-2024 Nr. 7_Debitormassens sammensaetning_UK