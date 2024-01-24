Global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size To Exceed USD 23.54 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 4.3%

New York, United States , Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 23.54 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the projected period. The concept of customized medicine, which involves tailoring treatment based on an individual’s genetic profile and response to treatment, holds enormous potential for the antiepileptic drugs (AED) Market.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3105

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases in the world. This disease causes abrupt behavioural changes, severe emotional distress, and loss of consciousness in patients. Globally, more than 50 million people suffer from epilepsy. This is a common severe brain disorder caused by several factors, which results in epileptic seizures. Product approvals for epileptic disorders will drive market growth during the forecast period. Despite the availability of AEDs on the market, one-third of the population suffers from drug intolerance. Manufacturers are putting forth numerous efforts to address this issue. R&D personnel are now focusing on developing neurobiology-specific drugs for the disease. The increasing prevalence of epilepsy, which requires the use of therapeutically effective medications, puts market participants under pressure to introduce AEDs. The scarcity of antiepileptic drugs hinders the growth of the antiepileptic drug market. Despite the increasing prevalence of epilepsy, seizures, and other chronic conditions in developing countries, certain factors are impeding the global antiepileptic drug (AED) market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Limited access to neurological care during the pandemic hampered market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market size due to a decrease in demand for neurological drugs and services, as well as issues with access to care. The pandemic decreased the number of patient visits in various countries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3105

The second-generation segment is expected to hold the biggest share of the global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market over the forecast period.

Based on the drug generation, the global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market is classified into first generation, second generation, and third generation. Among these, the operating microscopes segment is expected to hold the largest share of the antiepileptic drugs (AED) market during the forecast period. Lyrica, Keppra, Banzel, and other second-generation drugs are examples. Lyrica is the market leader and has the largest market share in epilepsy treatment. It has been shown to slow brain impulses and control seizures.

The hospital pharmacies segment anticipates significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the antiepileptic drugs (AED) market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Among these, the plastic surgery segment holds the significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the expansion of hospital pharmacies for neurology, as well as patient’s preference for hospitals due to modern infrastructure and adequate facilities. In addition, the growing number of hospitals and adequate reimbursement policies offered by these facilities are significant factors contributing to an increase in the number of epilepsy patients treated in these facilities.

The oral segment will experience significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the antiepileptic drugs (AED) market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Among these, the oral segment holds the significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Antiepileptic drugs are frequently taken orally for the long-term treatment of epilepsy. Epilepsy therapy entails administering medications in a variety of formulations for both acute and chronic conditions.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3105

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The North American market is distinguished by higher rates of neurology diagnosis and treatment, as well as adequate epilepsy drug reimbursement policies. These factors, as well as increased patient awareness of new treatment options and the availability of advanced drugs in the region, account for the region's dominant share of the global market.

The Europe and Asia Pacific antiepileptic drugs (AED) market witnessing the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of drugs receiving regulatory approval is expected to drive demand for anticonvulsant drugs in Europe during the forecast period. Regulatory approvals in Asia Pacific are expected to drive revenue in the Asia Pacific regional antiepileptic drugs (AED) market during the forecast period, as is the penetration of key regional players.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) market include Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A., Novartis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GSK plc., Mylan NV, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, H. Lundbeck A/S, Eisai Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3105

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. agreed to buy Channel Biosciences, LLC's Kv7 channel activators for target indications such as epilepsy, pain disorders, and affective disorders.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market, Drug Generation Analysis

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market, Route of Administration Analysis

Oral

Intravenous

Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Naloxone, Buprenorphine, and Methadone), By Sales Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sample Type (Cell-free, Cellular, Blood, Plasma, and Others), By Target Type (Viral, Bacterial, Fungi, Spores, and Others), By Kits (DNA Only, RNA Only, Combined DNA and RNA Kits), By Formats (Single Samples, 96 Well Plate Kits, Automated Kits, Magnetic Bead-Based Kits, Spin Column-Based Kits, Others), By Use Case (Research Use Only (RUO) Kits, Diagnostic Kits, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Utilities and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Pressure Sensor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sensor Type (Wired, and Wireless), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, and Optical), By Product (Absolute, Gauge, Automotive, and Differential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Japan Aesthetics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Cosmetic Implants, Body Contouring Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetics Devices, Thread Lift Products, Nail Treatment, Mesotherapy, Tattoo removal, Others), By Service Provider (Beauty Centers, Clinical-Hospitals-Medical SPAs, Home Care, Others), and Japan Aesthetics Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter