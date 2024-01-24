Company announcement 02/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems announces change to the Board of Directors

Kolding, Denmark, 24 January 2024 – Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces that Vice Chairman, Troels Øberg, has today decided to step down from the Board of Directors to dedicate more time to his other executive commitments outside Green Hydrogen Systems.

In connection with Troels Øberg’s decision, the Board of Directors expresses its respect for Troels Øberg's decision and thanks him for his great and value-creating efforts for Green Hydrogen Systems.

In continuation of this, the Board of Directors has decided to continue with one less board member until the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2024, where the Board of Directors will nominate candidates for the Board of Directors for a new one-year term.

