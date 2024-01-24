THE NEWS FORUM one-on-one special with THE MAGNA MAN

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum announce the broadcast debut of the in-depth Canadian Innovators interview with Frank Stronach where he shares his vision for Stronach International.



“I’m excited to share my vision for economic rights with viewers of The News Forum. If the economy doesn’t function, nothing else will. Now is the time to have this important discussion. I hope everyone will tune in for this broadcast,” said Frank Stronach.

Stronach International was founded in 2018 by Frank Stronach. In addition to being founder of Stronach International Inc., Frank Stronach is also the founder of Magna International Inc., one of the world’s largest suppliers of automotive technologies, and The Stronach Group, North America’s leading Thoroughbred racetrack operator and one of the world's largest suppliers of pari-mutuel wagering systems, technologies and services. Over the years, he has received a number of awards for his achievements in business and philanthropy, including being inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in the US in 2018.

www.stronachinternational.com

Airdates: Jan 24th and 25th 8pm on THE NEWS FORUM

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

"Frank Stronach provides a very thoughtful approach to business and social responsibility in his economic plan. Inspiring principles for this time," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum.

Media Contact:

Danielle Klammer

604 626 6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

Additional Information:

Website: www.thenewsforum.ca

News Website: https://www.forumdailynews.ca/

Twitter: @TheNewsForum_ (https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_)

Facebook: @YourNewsForum (https://www.facebook.com/YourNewsForum/)

Instagram: @TheNewsForum (https://www.instagram.com/thenewsforum/)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewsForum

TikTok: @thenewsforum_

Apple Store App Link: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/the-news-forum/id6443716022

Google Play App Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ott.thenewsforum