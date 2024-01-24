Wireless Audio Devices Market to Reach $296.55 Billion by 2030 - Smart Devices, Empowered by Voice Assistants, Set to Achieve 16.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Audio Devices Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless audio devices market is poised for extraordinary growth over the next decade. This insightful analysis, chronicling the expansion of the market, reveals an estimated reach of USD 296.55 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 onwards. Driving this surge is a blend of cutting-edge digital technology integration in consumer electronics and strategic investments by manufacturers focused on enhancing user experiences.

Innovations such as Telink's new true wireless technology have catalyzed advancements by delivering features like acoustic echo and electronic noise cancellation. These enhancements are expected to further magnify the market's trajectory.The earphone segment, in particular, demonstrates vigorous growth, forecasted to post a CAGR of 17.5% through 2030, propelled by versatility across various devices.

The rapid adoption of the work-from-home model amid the COVID-19 pandemic has fostered demand for premium communication devices, with a notable upswing in preferences for noise-canceling features during virtual meetings. In the fitness domain, the development of earphones tailored to the robust requirements of exercise enthusiasts, offering features like dust and water resistance, has become increasingly prominent.

Advancements in immersive audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS are revolutionizing home theater experiences. Although initially challenged by high maintenance and cost, emergent technology and intense market competition are spurring innovation, paving the way for realistic immersive home audio equipment. This marks a significant growth opportunity in the wireless audio devices sphere.

Market Report Highlights

The blending of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies meets the dual demands for mobility and quality in wireless audio, with Bluetooth's segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% through 2030.

Smart devices, revolutionized by voice assistants, are anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2030, transforming audio equipment into hubs for streamlined user interactions.

In the automotive sector, the push for personalization and safety through voice commands and hands-free controls is set to drive the market forward, expecting a CAGR of 17.1% to 2030.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a predicted CAGR of 17.1%, driven by technological advancements and burgeoning demands from an expanding middle class. This regional market's growth is also being fueled by a transition towards modern wireless audio solutions that are becoming staple components of consumer technology.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $94.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $296.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

GN Store Nord A/S (Jabra)

HARMAN International

Logitech (Jaybird)

SAMSUNG

Skullcandy.com

Sennheiser electronic GmbH& Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi CAI Safety Systems, Inc.

Sonos, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Shure Incorporated

Imagine Marketing Limited (Boat)

Plantronics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xs28l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment