Wireless Audio Devices Market to Reach $296.55 Billion by 2030 - Smart Devices, Empowered by Voice Assistants, Set to Achieve 16.4% CAGR

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Audio Devices Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless audio devices market is poised for extraordinary growth over the next decade. This insightful analysis, chronicling the expansion of the market, reveals an estimated reach of USD 296.55 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 onwards. Driving this surge is a blend of cutting-edge digital technology integration in consumer electronics and strategic investments by manufacturers focused on enhancing user experiences.

Innovations such as Telink's new true wireless technology have catalyzed advancements by delivering features like acoustic echo and electronic noise cancellation. These enhancements are expected to further magnify the market's trajectory.The earphone segment, in particular, demonstrates vigorous growth, forecasted to post a CAGR of 17.5% through 2030, propelled by versatility across various devices.

The rapid adoption of the work-from-home model amid the COVID-19 pandemic has fostered demand for premium communication devices, with a notable upswing in preferences for noise-canceling features during virtual meetings. In the fitness domain, the development of earphones tailored to the robust requirements of exercise enthusiasts, offering features like dust and water resistance, has become increasingly prominent.

Advancements in immersive audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS are revolutionizing home theater experiences. Although initially challenged by high maintenance and cost, emergent technology and intense market competition are spurring innovation, paving the way for realistic immersive home audio equipment. This marks a significant growth opportunity in the wireless audio devices sphere.

Market Report Highlights

  • The blending of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies meets the dual demands for mobility and quality in wireless audio, with Bluetooth's segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% through 2030.
  • Smart devices, revolutionized by voice assistants, are anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2030, transforming audio equipment into hubs for streamlined user interactions.
  • In the automotive sector, the push for personalization and safety through voice commands and hands-free controls is set to drive the market forward, expecting a CAGR of 17.1% to 2030.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a predicted CAGR of 17.1%, driven by technological advancements and burgeoning demands from an expanding middle class. This regional market's growth is also being fueled by a transition towards modern wireless audio solutions that are becoming staple components of consumer technology.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2022-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$94.96 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$296.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple Inc.
  • Bose Corporation
  • GN Store Nord A/S (Jabra)
  • HARMAN International
  • Logitech (Jaybird)
  • SAMSUNG
  • Skullcandy.com
  • Sennheiser electronic GmbH& Co. KG
  • Sony Corporation
  • Xiaomi CAI Safety Systems, Inc.
  • Sonos, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Shure Incorporated
  • Imagine Marketing Limited (Boat)
  • Plantronics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xs28l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Wireless Audio Devices Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Earphone
                            
                            
                                Earphones
                            
                            
                                Headphone
                            
                            
                                Headphones
                            
                            
                                Microphone
                            
                            
                                Wireless Audio
                            
                            
                                Wireless Audio Device
                            
                            
                                Wireless Audio System
                            
                            
                                Wireless Headphone
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data