Workwear Market Size and Forecasts and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report: Workwear Market Set to Reach $52.44 Billion by 2030, Driven by Safety Concerns and Industry Demand

The workwear market size is projected to grow from US$ 32.07 billion in 2022 to US$ 52.44 billion by 2030; the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. Over the past few years, some of the factors such as trending work attires, rising industrial safety concerns form radiation, heat, chemicals, and others depending on industry has surged the demand for workwear.







Based on end use, the workwear market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and others. The construction segment accounted for the largest share of the workwear market in 2020. However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is one of the prominent end users of workwear.



According to the 2021 report of the WHO, approximately 27 million men and women comprise the global nursing and midwifery workforce. There is a global shortage of workforce in the healthcare industry. Many healthcare centers are offering job opportunities. Hence, the rising need for a workforce in the healthcare sector, followed by extensive recruitment, is projected to fuel the demand for workwear.



Based on region, the workwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the workwear market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising cases of occupational injuries, an increase in the number of surgeries and occupational deaths, high demand for safety apparel, growing expenditure on work safety by end users, such as oil & gas, food, automotive, and the presence of major market players are some of the prominent factors propelling the workwear market growth in North America.



The key players operating in the workwear market include Carhartt, Inc.; Aramark; Alisco Group; Alexandra; 3M; A. LAFONT SAS; Fristads Kansas Group; Hultafors Group; and Lakeland Industries, Inc. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 32.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 52.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Market Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Workwear Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Workwear Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the Number of Industrial Accidents

5.1.2 Introduction of Stringent Government Regulations

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Product Innovation with the Latest Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraint



6. Workwear Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Workwear Market Revenue (US$ Million)

6.2 Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2030)



7. Workwear Market Analysis - Product Type

7.1 Topwear

7.2 Bottomwear

7.3 Coveralls



8. Workwear Market Revenue Analysis - By Category

8.1 Overview

8.2 Men

8.3 Women

8.4 Unisex



9. Workwear Market Revenue Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Wholesalers

9.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4 Online Platforms



10. Workwear Market Revenue Analysis - By End Use

9.1 Overview

10.2 Construction

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.4 Chemicals

10.4 Healthcare

10.4 Others



11. Workwear Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Workwear Market

12.1 Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact on Workwear Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Merger and Acquisition

13.3 Partnerships



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis By Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Business Planning & Strategy

15.2 Product News



16. Company Profiles

Carhartt, Inc.

ARAMARK

ALSICO

Alexandra

A. LAFONT

3M

Fristads

Honeywell International

Hultafors Group

Lakeland Inc

