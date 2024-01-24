Global Video as a Service Market Drives Robust Growth by Healthcare Sector: Report By Deployment Mode and Industry Vertical

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video as a Service Market Size and Forecasts, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Deployment Mode and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest comprehensive research on the global video as a service market underscores a significant growth trajectory, with market size anticipated to surge from US$ 4.02 billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 15.47 billion by 2030. This sector is poised to experience an impressive CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. Market analysis reveals a pivotal trend wherein the healthcare industry's adoption of video conferencing solutions is catalyzing this expansion.



Healthcare professionals are increasingly leveraging cloud-based video solutions for consultations, telemedicine, and research activities, leading to enhanced operational efficiencies and patient services. Notably, with 85% of the healthcare sector integrating cloud services into their core operations as of December 2022, the breadth of video service applications is expanding, facilitating cost savings and streamlining medical consultations.

Employing a granular analytical approach, the market study segments the video as a service market by deployment mode, with a spotlight on emerging hybrid cloud solutions. These solutions combine the security of private clouds with the scalability of public clouds, offering a tailored and economically viable video infrastructure for various organizations.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is identified as a burgeoning hub for video as a service, underpinned by robust technological advancements in cloud computing, AI, and data analytics. The synthesis of AI with video as a service is particularly noteworthy, enhancing operational efficiency across a spectrum of business operations within IT, telecom, healthcare, and BFSI sectors.

Key market players like Cisco Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, and Microsoft Corp, amongst others, are emphasized in the study for their pivotal role in the industry's growth. An examination of these major players supports a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape.

The research employed a methodical combination of primary and secondary research, enlisting insights from a broad range of industry experts to corroborate the data and enhance the market's understanding.

Highlights from the research analysis include:

An evaluation of market size and growth prospects through a meticulous blend of qualitative and quantitative insights.

Strategic recommendations for players across the value chain to harness segmental and geographic growth opportunities.

An analysis of the market dynamics, inclusive of growth drivers as well as impediments.

Detailed segmentation analysis elucidating the dynamic hybrid cloud deployment mode and its contribution to market expansion.

With its incisive coverage of the market's diverse facets, this analysis provides critical market intelligence for stakeholders seeking to navigate the transformative landscape of the video as a service arena.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 4.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 15.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Microsoft Corp

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BlueJeans by Verizon

Avaya Holdings Corp

Google LLC.

RingCentral Inc.

Adobe Inc.

DEKOM AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a45z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment