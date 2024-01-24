Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 12/1/2024
|77,900
|540.66
|42,117,636
|Monday, 15 January 2024
|1,300
|560.33
|728,429
|Tuesday, 16 January 2024
|1,400
|554.56
|776,384
|Wednesday, 17 January 2024
|1,700
|549.79
|934,643
|Thursday, 18 January 2024
|1,700
|548.29
|932,093
|Friday, 19 January 2024
|1,400
|557.49
|780,486
|In the period 15/1/2024 - 19/1/2024
|7,500
|553.60
|4,152,035
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 19/1/2024
|85,400
|541.80
|46,269,671
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,059,576 treasury shares corresponding to 8.08% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
