Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report 2023-2030 - Key Industry Participants Focus on Strategic Acquisitions to Sustain the Market Competition

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow (Discovery Informatics, Biocontent Management), Services (Sequence Analysis Platform), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Use of drug discovery software for gaining market intelligence owing to several advantages, such as rapid drug design & synthesis, efficient tracking of disease evolution, and data integrity management, has increased significantly among the researchers in the recent years, driving the industry growth.







The growing demand for novel molecules is driving the adoption of informatics solutions targeted towards speeding up the entire drug discovery process by identifying rational drug molecules via the target macromolecule interaction. Companies operating in the market are receiving funding for expanding their drug discovery platforms, further supplementing the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Ardigen signed an agreement with the National Centre for Research and Development to access its funding for developing novel technology.



This technology was aimed at revolutionizing the development of T-cell receptors-based therapies for immuno-oncology. Ardigen has previously developed a neoantigen prediction platform namely, ArdImmune Vax, which deploys ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics solutions for the identification of optimal sets of neoantigens as targets for adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines. In addition, chemical informatics solutions have gained considerable traction in the past year, particularly in addressing the needs associated with the recent Covid-19 pandemic.



For instance, a research study performed in January 2021 showcased the application of chemical digital solutions in accelerating the search of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors by data analysis of previous activity data of SARS-CoV main protease (Mpro) inhibitors. In addition, the QSAR models helped in the data mining of molecules for rapid Covid-19 drug discovery. Hence, the need to facilitate drug development for Covid-19 is expected to propel the industry expansion over the coming years.



Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report Highlights

The drug development workflow segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030 owing to a rise in the number of drug candidates in the clinical development phase

The discovery informatics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 60% in 2022, with a major focus on developing precision medicines. Precision medicine revolves around providing personalized medical care tailored to an individual's genetic and molecular profile.

Led by the U.S., North America led the global market in 2022 due to the presence of key market players and established R&D infrastructure in the country

Key industry participants focus on strategic acquisitions to sustain the market competition

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Drug Discovery Informatics: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Discovery Informatics

4.4. Biocontent Management



Chapter 5. Drug Discovery Informatics: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Sequence Analysis Platform

5.4. Molecular Modelling

5.5. Docking

5.6. Clinical Trial Data Management

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Drug Discovery Informatics Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

Certara

Boehringer Ingelheim

Infosys Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

ChemAxon Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Oracle

Accenture

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

