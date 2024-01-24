Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market is to Hit US$323.2 Billion by 2030 | Insights Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The yogurt and probiotic beverage market is a dynamic segment within the broader food and beverage industry. Probiotic beverages, containing live beneficial bacteria, and yogurt, a fermented dairy product, have gained immense popularity due to their perceived health benefits. The global yogurt and probiotic drink market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and thereby increase from a value of US$197.4 Bn in 2023, to US$323.2 Bn by the end of 2030.



Yogurt, characterized by its creamy texture and tangy flavor resulting from milk fermentation by lactic acid bacteria, contrasts with probiotic beverages designed to deliver a concentrated dose of beneficial microorganisms for digestive health. This market segment is dedicated to advancing digestive health and overall well-being.

Several factors drive the global growth of the yogurt and probiotic beverage market. Heightened consumer awareness of the link between digestive health and overall wellness has spurred demand for these products. Health-conscious consumers seek functional foods that offer digestive benefits, propelling the market forward. Additionally, the rising prevalence of digestive disorders underscores the importance of probiotics, creating a favorable environment for market expansion.

Advancements in product formulations, such as lactose-free options and a variety of flavors, have broadened the consumer base. Strategic marketing campaigns emphasizing the nutritional advantages of yogurt and probiotic beverages also contribute significantly to sustaining market growth. With the ongoing trend toward healthier lifestyles, the market is poised for steady growth in the foreseeable future.

Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$197.4 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$323.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 217Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Source Type

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Danone

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Grupo Lala

Chobani, LLC

Califia Farms

Harmless

Lifeway Foods, Inc

KeVita

Bio-K+

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

One of the driving forces behind the remarkable growth of the global yogurt and probiotic drink market is the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare. In recent times, there has been a significant shift in how consumers view health and well-being, with more people recognizing the profound impact that their diet has on their overall health. As a result of this shift, individuals are actively seeking out food and beverages that offer tangible health benefits, making yogurt and probiotic drinks top choices for those prioritizing preventive healthcare.

A critical factor contributing to the widespread adoption of these products is the recognition of the crucial role that gastrointestinal health plays in maintaining a robust immune system and overall well-being. Numerous scientific studies have established a strong connection between the gut microbiome—comprising a variety of microorganisms inhabiting the digestive tract—and various aspects of health, including metabolism, immune function, and mental well-being. This understanding aligns perfectly with probiotic drinks, which are formulated to provide a concentrated dose of these microorganisms, and yogurt, which contains a diverse range of live beneficial bacteria. There is a growing trend among consumers to incorporate these products into their daily routines to enhance and sustain their digestive health. These items are not only perceived as delicious treats but also as essential components of a proactive approach to maintaining good health.

Restraints

Regulatory Hurdles and Inconsistent Quality Standards by Region

Despite the substantial expansion of the worldwide yogurt and probiotic drink industry, regulatory obstacles and regionally inconsistent quality standards represent a constraining factor that merits careful examination. Strict regulations govern the food and beverage sector about probiotic usage, health claims, and product labelling. The regulations can exhibit substantial variation across different countries, thereby presenting manufacturers with a convoluted environment and impeding the smooth expansion of their markets. The necessity for transparent and uniform regulatory frameworks becomes indisputable as organizations endeavour to introduce novel products and communicate health-related information to public. The process of bringing yogurt and probiotic beverages to market is extended in duration and expense due to the need to comply with numerous regulatory requirements.

Escalating Competition and Saturation

The escalating competition and saturation that characterize the global yogurt and probiotic drink market constitute a substantial obstacle. The increasing recognition among consumers of the health advantages linked to these products has resulted in a substantial influx of new participants into the market, which in turn has intensified the rivalry among manufacturers. Established and emerging actors alike encounter difficulties in achieving market share, product differentiation, and overall profitability due to this fierce competition. The market is further saturated due to the widespread availability of comparable products, which poses a growing challenge for brands to differentiate themselves. Numerous enterprises provide an extensive selection of probiotic beverages and yogurt, resulting in a highly competitive market where differentiating one's brand becomes an arduous undertaking.

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Tailored Nutrition and Functional Food Products

The global market for probiotic drinks and yogurt is expected to see significant growth due to a noteworthy trend – an increasing consumer preference for personalized nutrition and functional foods. This shift reflects changing consumer tastes, as people are moving away from generic products in favor of ones that address their specific health needs and preferences. Yogurt and probiotic beverages, given their inherent health benefits, are well-positioned to tap into this trend by offering customized products tailored to meet distinct dietary restrictions and health objectives.

The emergence of personalized nutrition is closely tied to advancements in technology and the widespread availability of health-related information. In today's digital age, consumers have access to a wealth of data about their health through ubiquitous technologies, health apps, and genetic testing. This heightened awareness empowers individuals to make informed choices regarding their dietary habits and lifestyles. Producers of probiotic and yogurt beverages can capitalize on this trend by developing products designed to address specific health concerns, such as weight management, immune support, or digestive health. Utilizing functional ingredients and tailored formulations enriched with specific probiotic strains enables consumers to align their dietary selections with their individual health goals

Key Trends:

Rising Demand for Functional Foods: Consumers are increasingly seeking foods and beverages that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. This trend has driven the popularity of yogurt and probiotic drinks, which are perceived as functional foods promoting digestive health, boosting immunity, and providing probiotic benefits.

Personalized Nutrition: Personalized nutrition is gaining momentum as consumers look for products tailored to their specific dietary preferences and health goals. Manufacturers are responding with a variety of yogurt and probiotic drink options that cater to different dietary restrictions and health objectives.

Gut Health Focus: There is a growing awareness of the importance of gut health in overall well-being. Probiotic drinks and yogurt, known for their positive impact on the gut microbiome, are seeing increased consumption due to their influence on metabolism, immune function, and mental health.

Clean Label and Natural Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing food labels and seeking products with clean and natural ingredients. Yogurt and probiotic drink manufacturers are responding by reducing the use of artificial additives and preservatives, emphasizing natural and wholesome ingredients.

Plant-Based and Dairy-Free Options: The demand for plant-based and dairy-free alternatives is on the rise, with consumers looking for yogurt and probiotic drinks made from non-dairy sources like coconut, almond, soy, and oat. Manufacturers are diversifying their product offerings to cater to this growing segment.

Innovative Flavors and Varieties: To capture consumer interest, companies are introducing a wide range of innovative flavors and product varieties, including exotic fruit blends, unique probiotic strains, and specialized formulations targeting specific health concerns.

Convenience and On-the-Go Products: Busy lifestyles have fueled the demand for convenient, on-the-go formats of yogurt and probiotic drinks. Single-serving packs, drinkable yogurts, and portable probiotic beverages are becoming increasingly popular.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Sustainability is a growing concern, and consumers are looking for eco-friendly packaging options. Manufacturers are exploring sustainable packaging solutions to align with consumer values.

Health and Wellness Marketing: Marketing efforts are focusing on the health benefits of yogurt and probiotic drinks, highlighting their roles in digestive health, immune support, weight management, and overall well-being.

Diversification of Sales Channels: In addition to traditional retail outlets, yogurt and probiotic drink manufacturers are expanding their distribution channels to include e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer models, allowing consumers to conveniently purchase products online.

Key Companies:

The yogurt and probiotic drink market is competitive, with both established global companies and newer entrants. These companies are actively acquiring and promoting their products to attract more customers and build brand loyalty. For instance, in June 2023, Chobani introduced Chobani Zero Sugar Drinks, a healthy drink option without added sugars, while in January 2022, So Delicious, a subsidiary of Danone S.A., launched coconut milk yogurt alternatives with natural extracts like strawberry with elderberry, mango with ginger & turmeric, and mixed berry with chamomile. Some major players in this market include Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Chobani, LLC, Danone, Grupo Lala, Califia Farms, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Bio-K+, Harmless Harvest, GoodBelly Probiotics, and KeVita.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the global yogurt and probiotic drink market for several compelling reasons. Firstly, it is crucial to recognize the region's strong cultural affinity for fermented dairy products, particularly yogurt, which has been an integral part of traditional diets in countries like Japan, China, and India. Given the widespread recognition and cultural acceptance of these products, the Asia Pacific region emerges as a substantial market for probiotic beverages and yogurt.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is experiencing a surge in demand for these items due to the growing awareness of the benefits of probiotics in maintaining digestive health and the rising health consciousness among individuals. The consumption of health-focused products is further driven by the expanding middle-class population with disposable income and the region's vast and diverse demographic. Ongoing urbanization is also reshaping lifestyles, leading to an increased preference for convenient and nutritious food and beverages. In this context, probiotic drinks and yogurt are exceptionally well-suited to cater to these evolving consumer preferences.

Yogurt and Probiotic Drink Market Research Segmentation

By Product Type:

Yogurt Drink

Juice

Water

Kefir

Others





By Source Type:

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Water-based





By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

