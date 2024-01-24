Europe Anime Merchandising Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Market Poised for Substantial Growth with Expansion of Figurine and E-commerce Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Anime Merchandising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Figurine, Clothing, Books, Board Games & Toys, Posters), Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Brick & Mortar), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe anime merchandising market size is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of anime content among the European population. Countries including Germany, France, and the U.K. are among the top countries in Europe with large audiences of anime series. Fans interested in collecting souvenirs and other collectibles related to their favorite anime series are favoring market expansion.







In addition, the rising number of anime conventions in European countries, such as the Japan Expo in Paris, DoKomi in Germany, and SunnyCon Anime Expo in the U.K., is creating opportunities for the anime merchandising market. These conventions/events allow fans to meet their favorite characters and purchase licensed merchandise. The rise of social media helps to make it easier for fans and anime enthusiasts around the globe to connect with their favorite anime franchises and characters. The usage of social media by anime fans creates demand for creative and unique merchandise according to the trend.



Anime culture has seen a significant increase in popularity among the younger generation in recent years. It presents a unique opportunity for businesses looking to tap into this growing market. Anime, originated in Japan, has become a global phenomenon, with millions of fans worldwide. Its appeal lies in its unique storytelling style, vibrant visuals, and relatable characters. The younger generation has taken a keen interest in anime, with many considering it a form of escapism from the real world. Businesses can attract customers by offering products and services that cater to the anime-loving crowd. Products can include merchandise such as t-shirts, posters, and figurines, and events and experiences catering to anime fandom.



Platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll offer a wide range of anime shows and movies, making it easier for fans to access their favorite shows from anywhere. This convenience has made it easier for younger generations to discover new anime titles and explore the anime world. Another factor that has contributed to the rise of anime culture is the influence of social media. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have made it easier for fans to share their love for anime and connect with like-minded individuals.

Social media has created a sense of community among anime fans and has given them a platform to express their creativity through fan art, cosplay, and other forms of fan content. The diverse storytelling and animation styles of anime have also played a significant role in its popularity. Anime offers a range of genres, including action, romance, comedy, and horror. Each genre has its unique storytelling style, which makes it appealing to a broader audience.



Europe Anime Merchandising Market Report Highlights

The figurine segment accounted for a significant market share in 2022, owing to the increased adoption of anime as the mainstream form of entertainment. Moreover, the figurines, which are 3D renditions of the anime characters, are an original category of merchandise created from materials like resin or plastic

E-commerce distribution channel accounted for significant growth during the forecast period. The key factor contributing to this growth is the increasing acceptance and appreciation of Japanese pop culture across various European countries

The anime merchandising market in France has seen significant growth in recent years, with a growing number of fans of Japanese anime and manga fueling demand for related products. One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing popularity of anime and manga content in France

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $947.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2070 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Europe



