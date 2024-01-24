Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Accounted for the Largest Share, By Type in 2023

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Proliferative DR, Non-Proliferative DR), Management (Anti-VEGF Therapy, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery, Vitrectomy), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic retinopathy market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.77 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of blindness due to diabetes are the major factors anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Growth in the market is further propelled by the increasing awareness about diabetes management & care and new product launches. Diabetic retinopathy is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina, which leads to blurred vision and vision loss in most cases.







The increase in prevalence of diabetes due to aging, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles is contributing to the growth of the market. Obesity is a major factor leading to diabetes. According to WHO, in 2021, around 39% of adults aged 18 years and above were overweight, and 13% were obese worldwide. In addition to obesity, diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent globally. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimated l537 million adults (aged 20 to 79 years) were living with diabetes in 2021, which is expected to rise to 642 million by 2040. The IDF also reports that the prevalence of diabetes is increasing globally, with the highest increases witnessed in low- and middle-income countries. In 2021, the regions with the highest number of adults living with diabetes were the Western Pacific (167 million), South Asia (88 million), and Europe (59 million).



The rising geriatric population is a significant driver of the diabetes epidemic, as diabetes in older people is directly linked with higher mortality and reduced functional status. According to WHO, 80% of older people are expected to live in low- and middle-income nations by 2050. The population is aging at a considerably higher rate than in the past. In 2020, the number of persons aged 60 years and more will outnumber children under the age of 5 years. Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the global population aged over 60 years will nearly double, from 12% to 22%.



Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report Highlights

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy accounted for the largest share, by type, in 2023. The presence of large number of patients within the bracket of less than 10 years of diabetic history contributed to the large size of this segment.

Anti-VEGF segment accounted for the largest share, by management, in 2023. High applicability of these drugs in treatment of early diagnosis and mild to moderate cases of non-proliferative DR treatment is among the prime factors leading to segmental growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Large population base in this region, high prevalence of diabetes, and rising geriatric population are likely to bolster the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of diabetes

3.2.1.2. Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.3. Increasing prevalence of blindness due to diabetes

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of accurate diagnosis

3.2.2.2. Adverse effect on treatment

3.3. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

4.4.2. Non-proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy



Chapter 5. Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Management Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Management Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market by Management Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Anti-VEGF

5.4.2. Intraocular Steroid Injection

5.4.3. Laser Surgery

5.4.4. Vitrectomy



Chapter 6. Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

Bayer AG

ABBVIE INC.

Novartis AG

Oxurion NV

Sirnaomics

Alimera Sciences

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BCNPeptides

Kowa Company Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqm3hp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment