Issue of additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

The Company on 24 January 2024, has successfully distributed via private placement an additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue at 10.0% yield under Company’s 100 MEUR Note Programme. Additionally issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.

The additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 24 January 2024) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.

Additional information:

Issuer's full name UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000405938 Nominal value of one bond 100,000 EUR Number of additional bonds 126.43 Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed 850.25 Total aggregated nominal value 85,025,000 EUR Maturity date 2025-12-14

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company