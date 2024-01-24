Issue of additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

The Company on 24 January 2024, has successfully distributed via private placement an additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue at 10.0% yield under Company’s 100 MEUR Note Programme. Additionally issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.
The additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 24 January 2024) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.
Additional information:
|Issuer's full name
|UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“
|Issuer's short name
|AEIB050025A
|Securities ISIN code
|LT0000405938
|Nominal value of one bond
|100,000 EUR
|Number of additional bonds
|126.43
|Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed
|850.25
|Total aggregated nominal value
|85,025,000 EUR
|Maturity date
|2025-12-14
Contact person for further information:
Grėtė Bukauskaitė
Manager of the Investment Company