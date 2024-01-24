Issue of additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

| Source: ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB

The Company on 24 January 2024, has successfully distributed via private placement an additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue at 10.0% yield under Company’s 100 MEUR Note Programme. Additionally issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.

The additional 12.6 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 24 January 2024) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.

Additional information:

Issuer's full nameUAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“
Issuer's short nameAEIB050025A
Securities ISIN codeLT0000405938
Nominal value of one bond100,000 EUR
Number of additional bonds126.43
Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed850.25
Total aggregated nominal value85,025,000 EUR
Maturity date2025-12-14

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt