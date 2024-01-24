U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Robust Growth Forecast and Key Trends Highlighted (2024-2030)

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Manufacturing, Custom Formulation and R&D, Packaging), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New York, NY - The latest comprehensive analysis of the U.S. personal care contract manufacturing market demonstrates a significant industry expansion, with predictions set to surge the market's valuation to USD 5.22 billion by 2030. This marks an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the burgeoning demand within the personal care industry. The detailed report elucidates that advances in manufacturing, research & development (R&D), and customized packaging services are key components augmenting market growth. The current shift by personal care product companies towards outsourcing product creation to concentrate on innovation and brand development is underscored as a pivotal factor bolstering the U.S. market.

Technological Innovations Elevating Production Efficiency



Technological advancements, notably in the sphere of automation, are revolutionizing the contract manufacturing process. With increased efficiency, quality, and cutting-edge production capabilities, contract manufacturers are able to offer superior services that align with the intricate requirements of personal care brands. This advancement is propelling the market forward, with great expectations for sustained demand over the analysis period.

Escalating Interest in Sustainable and Organic Personal Care



On the sustainability front, the market has observed rising consumer inclination towards environmentally friendly and ethically sourced ingredients. Personal care brands and contract manufacturers alike are harnessing this trend to carve out a competitive edge through sustainable manufacturing processes and products that support wellness.

Market Highlights Include

The manufacturing segment's dominance with an 88.3% revenue share in 2023, leveraged by Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) reliance on outsourcing.

Integration of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems among personal care contract manufacturers to optimize operations from sourcing to distribution.

A low threat of substitutes due to high-quality standards, establishing strong brand-contract manufacturer relationships.

The considerable impact of e-commerce growth, heightening the sales of personal care products and subsequently enhancing contract manufacturing market prospects.

This sector-specific report is a valuable resource for stakeholders within the personal care industry, offering in-depth insights into market dynamics, consumer preferences, and the strategic focus of U.S. personal care product companies. With the cutting-edge research methodologies and comprehensive market evaluations, the report is positioned as an essential tool for those looking to understand the trajectory and opportunities in the personal care contract manufacturing landscape from 2024 to 2030. For individuals and entities interested in gaining nuanced knowledge of the U.S. personal care contract manufacturing market, this analysis provides a thorough overview of the sector's current state and future potential.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology and Scope

Executive Summary

U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

U.S. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market- Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

