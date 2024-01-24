Global Composite Adhesive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - 3M, Dow, Henkel, Huntsman, H.B. Fuller, and Sika Dominate the Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Composite Adhesive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global composite adhesive market size is estimated to reach USD 5.08 billion by, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to the study. The incorporation of lightweight materials in the production/ manufacturing of automotive and aircraft is propelling the market growth exponentially.

The adoption of composite adhesives is increasing in numerous end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and packaging over mechanical fasteners such as nuts & bolts. The use of adhesives instead of conventional equipment offers a reduction in the final product weight, which has become a vital point of interest in aerospace and automotive industries over recent years.







Further, the EV industry is an emerging key end-user of the market, where composite adhesives are finding applications in the production of battery as well as body components, along with other related applications. The rising population and increasing disposable incomes of consumers in these economies are significantly driving automobile production. In addition, a significant rise in the production of EVs is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global composite adhesives market.



On the contrary, the adhesives market has always been under strict scrutiny from various regional and national level regulatory bodies across the globe. For instance, in the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandates manufacturers and suppliers of adhesives to comply with the established VOC standards. Furthermore, Air Resources Board (ARB) issued a document for determining Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT) to keep a check on pollution caused due to adhesive application. Such regulations and potential threats to the environment can hamper the growth of the global market.



Composite Adhesive Market Report Highlights

Acrylic emerged as the fastest-growing product with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030 due to their excessive usage in various rigid and semi-rigid bonding applications such as automotive and medical, as they provide high-strength bonds to composites along with high peel strength

Aerospace & Defense emerged as the fastest growing application with a high CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, on account of growing applications of composite adhesive in the aerospace & defense sector owing to their ability to provide strong bonding to the composite materials

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, due to the rising investments in the production of EV and batteries in Canada, which is anticipated to positively influence the demand for composite adhesives in the country

The key players in the market include 3M, Dow, Henkel, Huntsman, H.B. Fuller, and Sika which are catering to the composites industry. These players are focusing on new product launches and acquisitions in order to gain a higher share of the market

Recent innovations in the adhesives industry include the introduction of a new silyl modified polymer (MS polymer) adhesive technology, which is expected to significantly improve the performance of adhesives. Such advancements in technology drive the demand for the product in the global market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Composite Adhesive: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Manufacturing/Technology Trends

3.2.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3 Vendor Landscape

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Global Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD/kg)

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.8 Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.9 Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Composite Adhesive Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

4.2 Raw Material Trends

4.3 Portfolio Analysis/ Kraljic Matric

4.4 Engagement Model

4.5 Negotiation Strategies

4.6 Sourcing Best Practices



Chapter 5 Composite Adhesive Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.2 Epoxy

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Cyanoacrylate

5.1.5 Other Products



Chapter 6 Composite Adhesive Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

6.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

6.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

6.1.4 Construction & Infrastructure

6.1.5 Other Applications



Chapter 7 Composite Adhesive Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company/Competition Categorization

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.3 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4 Strategy Mapping

8.5 Company Listing (Business Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking)

3M

Bostik

Dow

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Huntsman International LLC

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

Permabond LLC

Parker Hannifin Corp

Sika AG

