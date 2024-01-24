Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Oncimmune, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Biocept, Lucence Health, Freenome Holdings, Illumina & Epigenomics

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC), Application (Cancer, Reproductive Health), Technology, Sample Type, Clinical Application, End-use, Product, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Liquid Biopsy Market size was valued at USD 22.88 billion in 2030 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing geriatric population are major drivers expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, the use of technologically advanced devices for early detection of diseases is one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the increasing preference for noninvasive treatment procedures will offer lucrative opportunities in the forecast period.



In recent years, cases of cancer have been rising tremendously and the trend is projected to remain the same in the foreseeable future. A significant shift in lifestyle has exposed the global population to this disorder and has resulted in oncogenic factors. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2022, the number of new cancer cases is expected to reach 1.9 million, leading to 609,360 deaths. Companies are focusing on expanding their business operations in the clinical liquid biopsy space.



For instance, in December 2021, Helio Health and Fulgent Genetics announced the launch of the former's HelioLiver, a new liquid biopsy test for early liver cancer detection. This liquid biopsy test combines serum protein markers and cell-free DNA methylation patterns. Additionally, new research studies are aiding the development of novel liquid biopsy techniques. For instance, in July 2022, the University of Central Florida announced the development of a novel liquid biopsy technique that facilitates early detection using biomarker identification for lung and breast cancer, making the monitoring of conditions easier.



The enhanced interest of players in liquid biopsy and the increasing rate of approval of new products are further accelerating market growth. Moreover, in the past several years, studies have shown a positive outcome of liquid biopsy platforms. Governments and various regulatory bodies have also shown interest in the area by promoting multiple breakthrough devices for the rapid development of this technology. With the high adoption of the technology by various companies, along with the support of government funding and initiatives, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.



Liquid Biopsy Market Report Highlights

The ctDNA segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market owing to its wide use as a biomarker in the detection of cancer using liquid biopsy

The multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) technology segment is expected to grow lucratively due to increasing research and development, increasing cancer cases, advancements in technology, and strategic activities by leading companies

North America dominated the global market in 2022, owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, the presence of several clinical laboratories, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future, owing to the rising prevalence of target conditions in the region and the presence of key players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers

3.4.1. Increasing prevalence of cancer

3.4.2. Growing geriatric population

3.4.3. Technological advancements

3.4.4. Increasing preference for noninvasive treatment

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs prescribed

3.6. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Blood Sample

4.2.1. Blood Sample Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Others

4.3.1. Others Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Biomarker Business Analysis

5.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: Biomarker Movement Analysis

5.2. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

5.3. Circulating Tumor DNA (catena)

5.4. Exosomes/Microvesicles



Chapter 6. Technology Business Analysis

6.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: Technology Movement Analysis

6.2. Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)

6.3. Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)



Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2. Cancer

7.3. Reproductive Health



Chapter 8. End-Use Business Analysis

8.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

8.2. Hospitals and Laboratories

8.2.1. Hospitals and Laboratories Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Specialty Clinics

8.4. Academic and Research Centers



Chapter 9. Clinical Application Business Analysis

9.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: Clinical Application Movement Analysis

9.2. Therapy Selection

9.3. Treatment Monitoring

9.4. Early Cancer Screening

9.5. Recurrence Monitoring



Chapter 10. Product Business Analysis

10.1. Liquid Biopsy Market: Product Movement Analysis

10.2. Instruments

10.3. Consumables Kits and Reagents

10.4. Software and Services



Chapter 11. Regional Business Analysis

11.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Participant's overview

12.2. Financial performance

12.3. Participant categorization

12.3.1. Market Leaders

12.3.2. Liquid Biopsy Market Share Analysis, 2023

12.3.3. Company Profiles

ANGLE

Oncimmune Holdings

Guardant Health

Myriad Genetics

Biocept

Lucence Health

Freenome Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

QIAGEN

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Epigenomics

