Programmable Robots Market Size to Worth USD US$ 10.2 Billion by 2033, Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

Research has unveiled the potential of using biodegradable components to create artificial muscles, paving the way for compostable robots in the future. Soft robotics, which focuses on designing robots from flexible and pliable materials like elastomers, hydrogels, and textiles, is a growing field. The increasing adoption of programmable robots across educational institutions, commercial sectors, and industrial settings is driving the demand for these robots. Continuous technological advancements and innovations in these domains are propelling market growth.

The rise in the global programmable robots market is attributed to the mounting adoption of automation in manufacturing facilities, rising awareness regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), and the advent of deep learning systems. The demand for these robots is likely to increase in the future owing to their ability to handle any job as programmed or instructed to them via programming languages such as C/C++, Java, and Python. These robots can efficiently manage tasks such as packing, sorting, and others without human intervention and error and help the players maximize their profits. Such adoption of robotics solutions for the e-commerce industry fuels the programmable robots market growth.

With the increasing adoption of programmable robots in educational institutions, commercial sectors, and industrial environments, the demand for such robots is poised for growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements and innovations.

Recent research has showcased the potential of biodegradable components in constructing artificial muscles, paving the way for the development of compostable robots in the future. The emerging field of soft robotics is dedicated to crafting robots from materials like elastomers, hydrogels, and textiles, imparting flexibility and softness to their designs.

In response to these challenges, a new generation of materials and manufacturing techniques is being explored, including shape-memory polymers and programmable textiles capable of changing shape.

For example, researchers led by Ellen Rumley, a graduate student at CU Boulder, are actively working on biodegradable artificial muscles. These muscles enable robotic arms and legs to mimic lifelike movements and eventually biodegrade into the soil over time. This breakthrough addresses the issues of technological waste and unsustainable disposal practices, marking a significant advancement in the field of robotics

Programmable Robots: Market Dynamics:

The rapid advancement of technology, driven by developments in robotics, artificial intelligence, and deep learning systems, is a driving force behind the expanding programmable robots market. Continuous research and development efforts will further bolster this market in the coming years. Programmable robots are gaining popularity in research and education, offering a versatile platform for understanding and developing robotic technology. Their adaptability across a wide range of tasks positions them for increasing prominence. From artificial intelligence-enabled robots to drones, programmable robots are finding applications in industries like housecleaning, administration, and security, including bomb detection and disposal. These robots offer efficiency and precision, particularly in manufacturing, where they excel at repetitive and error-free tasks. Their adaptability and reconfigurability make them valuable assets in various industrial processes, enhancing flexibility and productivity.

The growing automation, the growing popularity of robots for educational purposes, and the rising Internet of Things technology. However, the high cost of robots is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Programmable robots are a powerful tool to make Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education more interactive and fun for kids and students of different age groups. These robots assist children in learning all the aspects of electronics coding, engineering, and computer science. It helps children to develop one of the basic and crucial cognitive skills of mathematical and computational thinking at a very early age. These skills help them to develop the mental capability to solve problems of various kinds through an orderly series of actions. LEGO Mindstorms, Sphero, Dash and Dot, Ozobot, and VEX Robotics are some of the educational programmable robots that can be controlled via smartphone or tablet and are equipped with sensors and cameras. These robots help students to develop and learn skills in analytical, critical, practical, and creative thinking, which leads to their adoption in research and education and further fosters the programmable robots market growth.

The rising awareness of practical learning is one of the major driving factors anticipated to boost the programmable robots market growth exponentially. In addition, the advancement of programmable robots transformed the way children use to get educated. Children of all age groups, ranging from kindergarten to graduate universities, benefitted from the learning with the help of programmable robots. Governments, schools, and universities are making efforts to integrate robotics learning into their education system to develop cognitive skills and learning in children and students. A large number of educational robotics (ER) initiatives have been implemented to teach and motivate learners of different age groups. For example, Fischertechnik’s learning environment supports the learning and teaching materials and kits for STEM, technology & programming. It is used for learning and understanding various industry 4.0 applications via various schools and training sessions. Thus, such application of programmable robots and initiatives to promote robotics fuels the adoption and development of robots, which further fuels the programmable robots market.

This growth is fueled by continuous technological advancements and innovations in the field, making programmable robots more versatile and capable than ever before. A noteworthy development in this market is the exploration of biodegradable components for creating artificial muscles, opening up possibilities for compostable robots in the future. Additionally, the emerging field of soft robotics is revolutionizing robot design by using flexible and pliable materials, such as elastomers, hydrogels, and textiles.

To meet the challenges of creating these advanced robots, researchers are exploring new materials like shape-memory polymers and programmable textiles that can change shape as needed. This market is not only pushing the boundaries of technology but also addressing environmental concerns, as biodegradable components pave the way for robots that can naturally decompose, reducing technological waste and contributing to a more sustainable future. The Programmable Robots Market is a testament to the boundless potential of robotics in various industries, from education to healthcare and beyond.

Competitive Landscape

The programmable robot market sees numerous technology companies vying for dominance. Success in this competitive arena necessitates offering a diverse product range, effective marketing strategies, and a high level of technical expertise. Collaborative efforts between companies to leverage their strengths often result in the development of innovative products.

Research and development are pivotal in the creation of new products and technologies that confer a competitive edge. Companies continually seek ways to enhance existing products or introduce novel ones to maintain their competitive stance.

In April 2023, SynSense, a pioneer in neuromorphic chips, announced plans to secure over 200 million RMB ($29 million) in B-round financing. Zurich-based Maxvision secured $10 million in funding in March through Ausvic Capital, followed by an undisclosed investment in April from Chinese venture capital firm RunWoo and multimodal biometrics firm Maxvision.

In May 2023, Sphero RVR+ unveiled its latest and most advanced robot, designed for middle and high schools, as well as makerspaces. The Sphero RVR+ Multi-Pack, designed for classrooms, equips teachers with six RVR+ robots and an Educator Guide featuring step-by-step activities. This multi-pack option enables educators to seamlessly integrate computer science concepts into their middle and high school classrooms and makerspaces, requiring no prior programming experience

