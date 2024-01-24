U.S. ECG Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - A USD 3.31 Billion Value by 2030, Driven by Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. ECG Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Resting ECG, Holter Monitors, Stress ECG Monitors, Event Monitoring System), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ECG equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the country, availability of various monitoring devices, and technological advancements are among key factors driving the U.S. electrocardiograph device market.







Increase in investment by various market players and the U.S. government for development and commercialization of various easy-to-use equipment is also likely to drive the market. For instance, in September 2017, the U.S. FDA approved an app-driven, easy-to-clean, and fully reusable ECG device manufactured by NimbleHeart. The device can be wrapped around a user's torso and used without electrolytic gels and adhesives. Hence, it can be cleaned easily, thereby making the product ideal for multi-patient use.



In May 2018, Preventice Solutions launched BodyGuardian Mini, a reusable long-term and smallest Holter technology for cardiac monitoring. The new technology includes an ultra-small cardiac monitor that can measure ECG up to 14 days and can transfer data to a physician in an easy-to-read report. Hence, launch of such technologically advanced products to address the needs of physicians and patients is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.



U.S. ECG Equipment Market Report Highlights

The resting electrocardiograph segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.3% in 2022, owing to a better exchange of information through Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS) and electronic health records, which simplifies ECG workflow and reduces the complexity associated with integration

The Holter monitoring system segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This can be attributed to the commercialization of various products in recent years and increased demand by physicians and patients due to their portable nature

Hospitals held the highest market share of around 39% in 2022, as the majority of patients rely on hospitals rather than other healthcare facilities due to the availability of well-equipped devices and the latest monitoring software

Electrocardiograph equipment is frequently used in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and other settings. The other end-uses segment is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030

Several players in the ECG equipment market in the U.S. are focusing on product approvals, regional expansions, and formation of partnerships to add new and innovative products to their portfolio and increase their market share

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.2.2. End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. ECG Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. U.S. ECG Equipment Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. ECG Equipment Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. ECG Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. U.S. ECG Equipment Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Resting ECG Systems

4.4. Holter Monitors

4.5. Stress ECG Monitors

4.6. Event Monitoring System



Chapter 5. U.S. ECG Equipment Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. ECG Equipment Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. U.S. ECG Equipment Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Ambulatory Care

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

BioTelemetry, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Schiller AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

McKesson

