U.S. Chiropractic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Franchise Segment is Forecast to Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 28.5% over the Forecast Period

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Chiropractic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Designation (Clinic, Wellness Center, Rehab Center, Franchise), Location (Urban, Suburban, Rural), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. chiropractic market size is expected to reach USD 28.71 billion by 2030. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising cases of back, shoulder, foot, neck pain, and headaches are driving the chiropractic market in the country. This is expected to help in revenue generation. Other factors such as increasing number of chiropractors in the country would help in the market growth. The majority of people suffering from lower back pain and other such issues initially seek help from a chiropractor.



This has resulted in healthy growth in the chiropractic practices. Furthermore, it has also exhibited steadily increasing acceptance by doctors, third-party payers, and the federal government apart from patients. These factors are expected to support the market expansion. As per the American Chiropractic Association, it is estimated that by 2020, there would be ~80,000 chiropractors in the country with an addition of over ~2500 new practitioners each year graduating from colleges. Chiropractors treat an approximate 35 million patients each year in the country, which has contributed to making the U.S. chiropractic industry a significant one.



U.S. Chiropractic Market Report Highlights

The clinic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 45% in 2022. In comparison to wellness centers, chiropractic clinics have grown significantly.

The franchise segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 28.5% over the forecast period in the U.S. chiropractic market.

The suburban segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 62.0% in 2022. Chiropractic care has grown more rapidly in the U.S. suburbs than urban regions.

The rural segment is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The segment is projected to witness a significant increase in healthcare expenditure.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Chiropractic Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. U.S. Chiropractic Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Chiropractic Market: Designation Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Chiropractic Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. U.S. Chiropractic Market: Designation Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Clinic

4.4. Wellness Center

4.5. Rehab Center

4.6. Franchise



Chapter 5. U.S. Chiropractic Market: Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Chiropractic Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. U.S. Chiropractic Market: Location Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Urban

5.4. Suburban

5.5. Rural



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

Magen David Community Center, Inc.

The Joint Corp.

Lbi Starbucks DC 3

Allied Health of Wisconsin, S.C.

Sherman College of Chiropractic

Chiropractic Strategies Group, Inc.

Chiro One Wellness Centers, LLC

Landmark Healthcare Services, Inc.

Parsons Gregory V Advanced Chiropractic Clinic

Silverman Chiropractic Center, DC PCA

Emergency Chiropractic

Multi-Specialty Healthcare Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4iur1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.