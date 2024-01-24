U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Market to Hit USD 762.4 Million by 2030, with Ultrasonic Products and E-Commerce Channels Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Spa & Relaxation, Residential), Product (Ultrasonic, Nebulizers, Evaporative), Distribution Channel (Retailers, E-commerce), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. aromatherapy diffusers market is anticipated to reach USD 762.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. A rise in the number of offices and hotels in the country has led to a significant demand for aromatherapy diffusers. Rising product adoption in spas is emblematic of a broad movement toward enhancing the overall wellness experience of customers. These devices, designed to disperse essential oils into the air, have become integral to spa environments as they offer a range of benefits that extend beyond mere fragrance. These factors are anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the trend of using aromatherapy as an alternative medicinal therapy is growing among millennials in the country.







Due to these changes in healing therapy trends, key companies are undertaking new initiatives and developing new products. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the millennial population in the country was 72.2 million in 2022, surpassing the baby boomer population in the same year. Thus, increased population of millennials is expected to fuel product demand, as they focus more on natural healing than manmade drugs. In the U.S., these products are often incorporated with energy-efficient features to minimize their environmental footprint. For instance, diffusers with low energy consumption and automatic shut-off functions contribute to energy conservation. Some companies are offering refillable or recyclable packaging for their essential oils, thereby promoting a circular economy, and reducing waste generation.



This approach resonates with environment-conscious consumers who purchase products after considering their entire lifecycle, right from their production to their disposal. Major retail chains and department stores, such as Forest Essential and Target, distribute products across the country, allowing consumers to physically experience the product before purchasing. Also, collaborations with health-focused establishments, spas, or holistic wellness centers are a common distribution strategy used by industry players. These channels cater to consumers seeking aromatherapy as part of a broader wellness approach. Hence with a significant rise in the number of retail chains and departmental stores, the product demand is expected to increase.



U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Report Highlights

The ultrasonic products segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 66.7% in 2023 owing to product characteristics, such as use of electronic frequencies to create vibrations in the water that are transmitted to the surface where the essential oil floats

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.0% in 2023 asthey have a larger availability of goods and offer products at a lower prices than other retail formats

The e-commerce segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030 as increased advertising and marketing by key players encourage product sales through online shopping

The spa & relaxation segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 52.5% and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. In the spa industry, these products are used to create a relaxing environment for clients. Aromatherapy diffusers add luxury and enhance the spa experience. With the help of therapeutic essential oils, these diffusers can make the atmosphere really soothing

In August 2023, Escents launched a fresh line of natural fragrance diffusers and reed essential oils, aiming to elevate the experience of body aromatherapy. The innovative Reed Diffusers introduced by Escents present customers with a distinctive approach to aromatherapy

These diffusers incorporate micro-mini straws serving as natural wicks, efficiently drawing the liquid upward and dispersing it into the surrounding air. This design proves especially well-suited for smaller and confined spaces, offering a unique and effective method for experiencing the benefits of aromatherapy

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $424.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $762.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product & Application Snapshot

2.3. Distribution Channel Segment Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.7. Industry Analysis Tools

3.8. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis

3.9. Pricing Trend Analysis of Aromatherapy Diffusers, By Product, 2023

3.10. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.11. Vendor Matrix



Chapter 4. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

4.3. Ultrasonic

4.4. Nebulizers

4.5. Evaporative

4.6. Heat



Chapter 5. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

5.2. Retailers

5.3. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

5.4. E-commerce

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.1.1. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Spa & Relaxation



Chapter 7. U.S. Aromatherapy Diffusers Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Positioning

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.9. Strategy Mapping

7.10. Company Profiles

Young Living Essential Oils, LC.

doTERRA

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Muji)

Greenair

ESCENTS

Organic Aromas

Puzhen

Ellia

Pilgrim

Edens Garden

NOW Foods

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Helias LLC

Stadler



