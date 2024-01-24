North America Essential Oils Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Market Predicted to Reach $15.70 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand in Medical and Food & Beverage Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Essential Oils Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Orange, Cornmint, Eucalyptus), Application (Medical, Food & Beverages), Sales Channel, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America essential oils market size is expected to reach USD 15.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the rising utilization of the product from numerous end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning, among others.







Essential oils compatibility with various substances like glucose, starch, fats, oils, acids, and non-ionic emulsifiers further drives market growth. The increasing demand for naturally derived oils and the growing popularity of aromatherapy are positively influencing the market. Consumer education plays a crucial role, as greater awareness of essential oil applications and usage leads to increased sales.



Flavors and fragrances provide lasting sensory impressions, often determined by taste and smell chemicals when subtly applied via food, beverage, medical products, and other substances. These products enhance the overall appeal and aesthetic value of consumer goods. Flavors and fragrances are mostly prepared using volatile chemicals and essential oils to deliver a specific flavor or enhance existing flavors. Food flavors can be categorized as natural and synthetic. Increasing consumer demand for fresh and natural products has contributed to exponential segment growth.



On the other hand, stringent federal regulations regarding farming and cultivation as well as environmental impact of these operations have restricted excess farming activities and decreased the supply of crops for essential oils production. Raw materials are required for these derived fragrances and these oils are highly susceptible to political upheaval, changing agricultural practices, disease outbreaks, and natural disasters. Numerous popular oils including lavender, ylang-ylang, rose, iris, jasmine, sandalwood, vanilla, or vetiver cannot be synthesized unnaturally in laboratories and need to be sourced from actual plant matter.



North America Essential Oils Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, Davana emerged as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2030 due to its extensive utilization in producing flavoring agents and natural perfumes. In addition, the antiviral, stimulant, nervine, and antiseptic properties of the oil make it suitable for use in various medical applications

Based on application, the food & beverages segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to the ascending demand for safe, natural, and less processed food products across the region rose and is the major factor driving the application scope of essential oil & floral extracts in food & beverage applications

In terms of sales channel, direct selling emerges as the fastest sales channel with the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030, as many essential oil companies have moved to open their own websites and e-commerce platforms allowing for a convenient and efficient shopping experience

The U.S. witnessed the fastest CAGR and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing country in the North America region, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growing product application scope coupled with the expansion of key end-use industries is projected to provide significant growth potential for market in the U.S. over the forecast period

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. North America Essential Oils: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales channel analysis

3.2.1.1. Significance of B2B sales in essential oils

3.2.1.2. Significance of retailing in essential oils

3.2.1.3. Analysis of accessories market

3.3. Vendor Landscape

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Certification of essential oils

3.4.2. Aromatherapy

3.4.3. Cosmetics guidance and regulation

3.4.4. Cosmetic labelling guide

3.5. Price Trends Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD/Kg)

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.7. Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.8. Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. North America Essential Oils Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.1.1. North America essential oils market estimates & forecast, for top products, 2018-2030 (Tons)

4.1.2. North America essential oils market estimates & forecast, for top products, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1.3. Cedarwood

4.1.4. Commit

4.1.5. Eucalptus

4.1.6. Lemon

4.1.7. Orange

4.1.8. Acorus calamus oil

4.1.9. Ajowan oil

4.1.10. Basil oil

4.1.11. Black pepper oil

4.1.12. Cardamom oil

4.1.13. Carrot seed oil

4.1.14. Cassia oil

4.1.15. Celery oil

4.1.16. Cinnamon oil

4.1.17. Ciz-3 hexanol

4.1.18. Clove oil

4.1.19. Cumin seed oil

4.1.20. Curry leaf oil

4.1.21. Cypriol

4.1.22. Davana oil

4.1.23. Dili seed

4.1.24. DMO oil

4.1.25. Fennel oil

4.1.26. Frankincense oil

4.1.27. Garlic oil

4.1.28. Ginger oil

4.1.29. Holy basil oil

4.1.30. Juniper berry oil

4.1.31. Lemon oil

4.1.32. Lemongrass oil

4.1.33. Lime oil

4.1.34. Mace oil

4.1.35. Mustard oil

4.1.36. Neem oil

4.1.37. Nutmeg oil

4.1.38. Orange oil

4.1.39. Palmarosa oil

4.1.40. Peppermint oil

4.1.41. Rosemary oil

4.1.42. Spearmint oil

4.1.43. Tea tree oil

4.1.44. Turmeric oil

4.1.45. Vetiver



Chapter 5. North America Essential Oils Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1. Medical

5.1.2. Food & beverage

5.1.3. Spa & relaxation

5.1.4. Cleaning & home



Chapter 6. North America Essential Oils Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sales Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.1.1. Direct selling

6.1.2. Indirect selling



Chapter 7. North America Essential Oils Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Their Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Company Market Positioning

8.4. Company Heat Map: Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.6. Company Listing (Business, Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking)

Takasago International

Symrise

MANE

Firmenich SA

Synthite Industries Ltd.

ROBERTET Group

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Givaudan

Falcon

Norex Flavours Private Limited

VedaOils

MOKSHA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS

Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.



