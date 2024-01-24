Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring AkzoNobel, AK Steele, Diamond Vogel, DuPont, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG, RPM & Sherwin-Williams

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications & Coatings), Application (Construction, Medical Devices), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antimicrobial coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Increasing concern among consumers and various manufacturers about cleaning and prevention against the growing bacteria, mold, and fungi is expected to drive the overall market expansion. The demand is expected to increase majorly in the medical devices and packaging application industry owing to the rise in demand to tackle the COVID-19 situation around the world.







The continuously rising demand for the medical devices and packaging products used for COVID-19 will positively impact the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the global market, in terms of product demand as the region has major healthcare product manufacturers. Silver-based biocides are widely used in medical-grade applications owing to their excellent antimicrobial properties. Recently, a new U.S.-based, othiazolin-based biocide, n-butyl-1, 2-benzisothiazolin-3-one, is also used as an antimicrobial agent to prevent the spread of the germs. Moreover, the rising demand for implantable medical devices and the increasing burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is expected to aid the overall market demand during the next eight years.



There is a growing demand for coatings that offer lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, reduced environmental impact, and improved sustainability profiles. Water-based and powder coatings are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature, in line with the increasing consumer preferences for sustainable and environmentally conscious products.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the antimicrobial powder coatings segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period due to growing awareness of hygiene and infection control across various industries, especially in food processing, healthcare and public spaces

Based on application, the mold remediation segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period because these products help inhibit the growth of bacteria and mold on damp surfaces

North America region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of nearly 14.8% over the forecast period. The market is growing due to factors such as strong economic development coupled with population expansion in the region

The cost involved in remediating a mold-infested building can be staggering, especially when the building has inferior coatings, which is anticipated to be a primary reason for the high growth rate

Increasing applications of antimicrobial coatings in healthcare settings and indoor environments, and increasing consumption of the product in emerging economies are expected to act as opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global



Troy Corporation

