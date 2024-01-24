Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry Research Report 2023: Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2030, Enterprises at the Helm of AR Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmented Reality Glasses Market 2030 by Technology Type, End-user Industry, Display Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Price Range, User Type, Features, Component and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market is poised for unprecedented growth, as a new research publication reveals an expansion from USD 11.4 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 50.1 billion by 2030, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period. This significant increase is primarily attributed to widespread adoption across various industries and continual technological advancements.

The Ascendancy of AR Glasses in Diverse Sectors

AR glasses are gaining momentum as transformative agents across multiple industries by offering innovative solutions and enhancing operational efficiencies. The market is seeing notable adoption in key sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and maintenance. Moreover, the integration of AR technology in consumer entertainment and gaming is providing immersive experiences that are capturing consumer interest and contributing to overall market growth.

North America Takes the Lead

North America currently stands at the forefront of the AR glasses market, thanks to a strong foundation of technological research and development, coupled with a propensity for rapid adoption of new technologies. Enterprises across North America's multifaceted industries are employing AR glasses to drive productivity and provide unparalleled customer engagement.

Enterprises at the Helm of AR Expansion

It is the enterprise sector that is particularly poised to benefit from the AR glasses market. The utility of AR in inventory management, remote assistance, training, and data visualization are just some of the applications that are fostering market growth in this segment. The integration of AR with advanced features such as 3D visualization and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is expected to further solidify its presence in the enterprise domain.

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Dynamics

The market study provides a granular analysis of the factors driving market growth, as well as those that might restrain it. Impact analyses for these drivers and restraints are included to offer a forecast of market dynamics in the short, medium, and long term.

Strategic Analysis for Key Market Players

The report delves into the strategies of key market players, profiling their operational territories, product offers, and developmental strategies. It identifies salient market trends, providing stakeholders with essential information to strengthen market positioning and strategic planning.

Global Scope and Prospects

The analysis extends beyond regional confines, offering insights into the global market potential. The segmentation includes geographic analysis that underscores revenue forecasts and market prospects, providing stakeholders a global perspective for strategic decision-making.

Ensuring Informed Market Decisions

This research publication aims to furnish stakeholders with comprehensive market intelligence, facilitating informed decision-making processes. It encompasses a thorough analysis of competitive standings, technological trends, and market dynamics. With this report, industry players are better equipped to identify opportunities and channel resources effectively for global market proliferation. The industry is on the cusp of transformation as AR glasses redefine operational capabilities and user experiences, showcasing a bright future ahead up to 2030 and beyond.

Highlights of the Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market

Extensive segmentation of the market by technology type, end-user industry, display type, application, distribution channel, price range, user type, features, and component

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis with detailed market share insights and rankings

In-depth regional analysis with a focus on high-growth applications and fast-growing segments

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google (US)

SEIKO EPSON CORP. (Japan)

Laster Technologies (US)

Penny (Germany)

Sony Mobile Communications Inc. (Japan)

Recon Instruments (Canada)

LUMUS (Israel)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tz0stn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.