Global Coffee Machines Market Size To Exceed USD 11.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 3.74%

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coffee Machines Market Size is To Grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during the projected period.





Coffee machines are semi-automated or fully automated coffee dispensing machines. Coffee machines aid in the quick brewing of coffee while preserving the quality and taste of the finished product. Market players have launched several models with unique technologies based on various taste preferences and consumer demand for brewing style and ease of use. The growing number of corporate offices with kitchenettes, combined with the growing working population, is driving up global coffee machine sales. Furthermore, Coffee machines reduce the time and effort required in coffee shops and office cafeterias to prepare coffee. The most recent market innovations include the introduction of coffee capsules that provide better-tasting coffee and smart coffee makers that include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, voice assistance, and other features. Smartphones can be used to access, use, and control these coffee makers from anywhere in the house. Because of their convenience, consumers increasing demand for such smart coffee machines is expected to significantly aid in the expansion of the global coffee machine industry during the forecast period. However, the increasing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive caffeine consumption is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, high maintenance costs may hamper the coffee machine market.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruptions and financial uncertainty due to disruptions in manufacturing activities worldwide. The emphasis shifted to immediate concerns such as health and safety measures, workforce management, and financial stability. The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted global supply chains, affecting coffee machine availability and delivery. The closure of cafes and restaurants during the lockdown period reduced sales of commercial coffee machines. However, as more people stayed at home, demand for home coffee machines increased as consumers sought to replicate the café experience.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Coffee Machines Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Filter Coffee Machines, Capsules/Pod Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machine, Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machines), By Technology (Manual, Semi-Automated, Fully Automated), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End-user (Residential, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The filter coffee machines segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global coffee machine market is segmented into filter coffee machines, capsules/pod coffee machines, traditional espresso machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines. Among these, the filter coffee machines segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The lower maintenance costs of the filter coffee machines and automated features including it being more affordable than the other coffee machines such factors will boost market growth in the forecast period.

The semi-automated segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global coffee machine market is segmented into manual, semi-automated, and fully automated. Among these, the semi-automated segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Consumers can make coffee as per their preferences and personal tastes. Semi-automatic machines blend the size of the coffee beans, water temperature and extraction time.

The offline segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global coffee machine market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global coffee machines market is classified into online, and offline. Among these, the offline segment is expected to hold the largest share of the coffee machines market during the forecast period. In offline stores consumers can compare different brands of coffee machines during the purchasing process, commercial users are more likely to order coffee machines from these stores.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising population, technological advancements, rising disposable income levels, and an increase in the number of workplaces. Furthermore, the growing population of young consumers and the burgeoning working class in countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving demand for coffee machines. Coffee culture in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the expansion of coffee shops and capsule systems, are driving up demand for coffee machines.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Due to rising demand for speciality coffees, the development of new technologically advanced products, and rising demand for easy-to-use capsules/pod coffee and automatic bean-to-cup machines, the market in Europe is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global coffee machines market are Melitta, Nestlé SA, Newell Brands, Breville Group Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH., De'Longhi Group, Electrolux AB, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Morphy Richards, and others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Rhea Vendors Group, an Italian maker of custom coffee and vending machines, unveiled its Barista On-Demand vehicle in collaboration with Chinese robot-delivery firm Neolix. The new product, which was unveiled at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, combines a vending machine with self-driving technology as China's coffee market expands rapidly.

