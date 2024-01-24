Global Space Launch Services Market Set to Surpass USD 28 Billion by 2030: Enhanced Government Spending in Space Exploration Signifying a New Epoch

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Launch Services Market 2030 by Payload, Service Type, Orbit, Launch Vehicle Type, Launch Type & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Space Launch Services Market is experiencing a significant surge in growth, with projections indicating a climb from 12.39 Billion USD in 2023 to an impressive 28.78 Billion USD by 2030, flourishing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period. This comprehensive market research report provides a meticulous analysis of current trends, growth drivers, and the expansive opportunities that the space sector presents across various regions and sectors.

Key Factors Reshaping the Space Launch Services Market Trajectory

Fuelled by the technological revolution, increasing satellite deployments, and the progressive commercialization of space endeavors, the market is undergoing a transformation previously dominated by government enterprises. Now, private ventures are playing a pivotal role, propelling the industry into a new competitive era distinguished by efficiency.

Recent times have seen a substantial increase in the deployment of small satellites, including CubeSats, revolutionizing the demand for personalized, budget-friendly launch solutions. Moreover, the rise of mega-constellations for global internet coverage spearheaded by enterprises like SpaceX further catalyzes the sector's growth by demanding large-scale, innovative launches.

The report underscores the rocketing interest in commercial Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) launches, instigated by the advent of mega-constellations aiming at revolutionizing communication and Earth observation. The sector's advancement is coupled with technological innovations facilitating ridesharing of multiple payloads and enhancing cost optimization for satellite launches.

Enhanced Government Spending in Space Exploration Signifying a New Epoch

Governments around the globe are considerably increasing investments in space exploration, signalling a transformation across the sector characterized by visionary scientific missions and heightened international collaboration. This wave of investment is seeding technological advancement and galvanizing a myriad of industries beyond the aerospace sphere.

North America Leads the Race in Space Launch Services Market



North America continues to dominate the space launch market, building on its technological acumen, robust investments, and pioneering role in space exploration. The United States, with its historic space milestones and ground-breaking contributions from companies like SpaceX, remains a crucial contributor to this dominance.

Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a dynamic contender poised for exponential growth, with noteworthy advancements and increased entrepreneurial and collaborative ventures. China's space achievements and commitments further exemplify APAC's burgeoning potential in the space domain.

Report Highlights the Market's Vibrant Ecosystem

This research publication offers a detailed study into the industry's ecosystem replete with competitive indices and regional footprints. It encapsulates pivotal market segments including Payload, Service Type, Orbit, Launch Vehicle Type, and Launch Type, delivering a perspicacious view of current and forthcoming market dynamics.

Extensive Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Payload: Satellite, Stratolite, Cargo, Human Spaceflights, Space Probes

By Service Type: Pre-launch, Post-launch

By Orbit: LEO, MEO, GEO, Others

By Launch Vehicle Type: Small-lift Launch Vehicle, Medium to Heavy Launch Vehicle

By Launch Type: Re-usable, Single-Use

