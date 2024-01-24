Explosive Growth in the Anomaly Detection Market Forecasted Through 2030 with Leading Innovations in AI and Machine Learning Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anomaly Detection Market 2030 by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anomaly detection market is projected to experience unprecedented growth, with estimations pointing to an upsurge from USD 6.7 billion in 2022 to an impressive USD 7.8 billion by 2030. At a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, the market is transforming across various sectors, with advancements in technology and increased demand for cybersecurity measures.

Anomaly Detection Market Poised for Significant Expansion

The domain of anomaly detection has become increasingly crucial as the frequency of internal threats and cyber fraud escalates. An integral component for enterprises, anomaly detection technologies are adopted to signal suspicious activities that might denote hacking attempts or fraudulent transactions, especially in the fast-growing space of online operations.

North America Continues to Lead, Asia Pacific Follows Closely

North America retains its stronghold on the market, attributed largely to the rise of smart device usage and the burgeoning Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture. The considerable array of security vendors, combined with substantial security budgets, propels the market forward. Concurrently, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a high growth area due to rapid IT infrastructure development and the embrace of novel technologies. Security

Diverse Components for Diverse Applications

From solutions like network behavior anomaly detection and user behavior analytics to services that manage and mitigate risks, the anomaly detection market is broadening its scope. Large Enterprises and SMEs alike are implementing a blend of cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models, tapping into technologies ranging from big data analytics to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Inspiring Innovation and Striking Strategic Alliances

The market's expansion is further fueled by noteworthy investments, strategic collaborations, and product innovations enacted by major players across diversified regions. These organizations are continuously developing and refining anomaly detection solutions to counteract the advancing complexity of potential security breaches.

A Detailed Insight Into the Anomaly Detection Landscape

The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the anomaly detection market's segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, technology, and end-use industry. The competitive landscape shines light on the strategies adopted by key players, market share, and projected growth paths, encompassing an impact analysis of market dynamics shaping the future of anomaly security measures.

Stakeholders and participants engaged in the anomaly detection market will find the insights and forecasts invaluable for strengthening marketing strategies and cementing a robust position in this dynamically shifting technological sphere.

Concerns Drive Demand Across Various Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI): The BFSI sector represents a significant share in the anomaly detection market, as institutions increasingly prioritize the security of financial transactions.

The BFSI sector represents a significant share in the anomaly detection market, as institutions increasingly prioritize the security of financial transactions. Retail: Retailers are leveraging anomaly detection for both, loss prevention and optimized customer experiences.

Retailers are leveraging anomaly detection for both, loss prevention and optimized customer experiences. IT & Telecom: As the backbone of connectivity, this sector seeks advanced security measures to protect burgeoning networks.

As the backbone of connectivity, this sector seeks advanced security measures to protect burgeoning networks. Healthcare: With an emphasis on data protection and patient privacy, healthcare institutions are adopting anomaly detection at a rapid pace.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Anodot Ltd.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Dynatrace, LLC.

GURUCUL

Happiest Minds

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corp.

LogRhythm, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i8q3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.