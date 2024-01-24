Medical Robotics Market Projected to Reach USD 17.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Robotics Market 2030 by Product, Patient, Application, End-user & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Medical Robotics Market is poised for significant expansion, with expectations to escalate from USD 14.5 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 17.3 billion by 2030, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

Escalation of Minimally Invasive Procedures Fostering Growth

Demand for minimally invasive surgeries continues to influence market growth, where medical robots are proving indispensable. These robots, equipped with high-definition cameras and precision tools, enable the execution of complex surgeries through smaller incisions, resulting in numerous benefits like reduced recovery times and minimized surgical trauma. An aging global population and technological advancements in surgical robotics are major factors bolstering market growth.



Innovations in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing the Industry

The integration of robotics with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming medical procedures. With AI's capabilities to analyze data, assist in decision-making processes, and enhance operational precision, robotics is fundamentally reshaping healthcare delivery. Key market players continue to innovate, developing and enhancing robotic systems that promise to elevate patient care standards.



North America at the Forefront; Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

North America remains a dominant force in the Medical Robotics Market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, high incidences of chronic diseases, and a pressing need for innovative surgical methods. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a fast-growing market, with increasing healthcare investments and a growing trend of automation in medical practices.



Competitive Landscape and Regional Prospects

The market is characterized by the presence of major industry giants such as Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, and Stryker Corporation leading the innovation forefront. The report offers a comprehensive competitive analysis and a detailed review of market share dynamics.



Comprehensive Market Insight

The in-depth market research report delves into various segments, identifying trends, drivers, and the competitive landscape. It provides a granular analysis of the market across product types, patient demographics, applications, and end-users, offering foresight into regions with high growth potential. The detailed analysis furnishes stakeholders with crucial insights for informed decision-making.

By Product Type:



Surgical Robotic Systems Rehabilitation Robotic Systems Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Other Product Types

By End User:



Hospitals & Clinics Specialty Centers Rehabilitation Centers Other End Users

By Region:



North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Rest of the World



