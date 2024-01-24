Global Manga Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - APAC Region to See Strong Growth During to Increasing Proliferation of Manga as a Mainstream Entertainment Source

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manga Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Content Type (Printed, Digital), Gender (Male, Female), Distribution Channel, Genre, Audience, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global manga market size is predicted to reach USD 42.2 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. The considerable market growth can be credited to the growing prominence of titles as a mainstream source of entertainment. Manga is a Japanese form of graphic novel which can be written by one person or a group. Some famous titles include Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Lock, One Piece, Naruto, etc.







The wide range of genres, such as adventure, fantasy, thrillers, romance, sci-fi, inspirational, educational, etc., is primarily driving the growth of the market. Besides, the availability of titles in various languages is expediting the expansion of the market across geographies. The online fan communities and growing consumer interest in anime are significantly driving the growth of the market. Streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation is propelling viewers' interest in anime, leading to increased demand as the audience seeks original content.



Several companies operating in the market are also focusing on the launch of various new and fascinating titles to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in January 2022, Kodansha LTD announced the digital debut of all the 25 volumes of GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka. The company also revealed its plans to digitally release the nine volumes of the follow-up series GTO: 14 Days in Shonan.



The market is expected to witness significant growth in North America over the forecast period as it is observing an upward trend in popularity and sales. Moreover, the increased promotion of manga and the growing prominence of anime series and movies based on the market is driving the market growth further. In 2022, Yen Press announced the launch of six new titles namely Best Wishes; Call the Name of the Night, The Summer Hikaru Died; The Otherworlder, The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves!; Exploring the Dungeon; and Sunbeams in the Sky; Kiniro Mosaic.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing demand for graphic novels across the globe

Growing internet penetration and rising demand for digital books

Market Restraint Analysis

Availability of alternative entertainment sources

Manga Market Report Highlights

In terms of content type, the printed segment is anticipated to lead the global market in 2022. However, the increasing availability of digital in addition to the rise in the online reader applications globally are resulting in the digital segment leading the market by the end of the forecast period

The romance and drama segment is anticipated to grow notably with the availability of fascinating content on ideal romances and serious life subjects

The rise in demand for content suited for female audiences attributed to the increasing number of female readers globally and it is likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a momentous rate from 2023 to 2030 owing to the increasing proliferation of manga as a mainstream entertainment source

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing demand for graphic novels across the globe

3.3.1.2 Growing internet penetration and rising demand for digital books

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Availability of alternative entertainment sources

3.3.3 Market Challenges

3.3.4 Market Opportunities

3.4 Industry Analysis Tools

3.5 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2022

3.6 Manga Market - COVID-19 Impact



Chapter 4 Content-Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Content-Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Manga Market Estimates & Forecast, By Content Type (USD Million)

4.2.1 Printed

4.2.2 Digital



Chapter 5 Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Manga Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel (USD Million)

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online



Chapter 6 Genre Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Genre Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Manga Market Estimates & Forecast, By Genre (USD Million)

6.2.1 Action & Adventure

6.2.2 Sci-Fi & Fantasy

6.2.3 Sports

6.2.4 Romance & Drama

6.2.5 Others



Chapter 7 Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Gender Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Manga Market Estimates & Forecast, By Gender (USD Million)

7.2.1 Male

7.2.2 Female



Chapter 8 Audience Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Audience Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2 Manga Market Estimates & Forecast, By Audience (USD Million)

8.2.1 Children and Kids

8.2.2 Teenagers

8.2.3 Adults



Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Manga Market - Competitive Landscape

Akita Publishing Co., Ltd.

Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd.

Bungeishunju Ltd.

GOOD SMILE COMPANY, INC.

Hitotsubashi Group

Houbunsha Co., Ltd.

Kadokawa Corporation

Kodansha Ltd.

Nihon Bungeisha Co., Ltd.

Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc.

Shogakukan Inc.

Shueisha, Inc.

VIZ Media

Yen Press

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ho85k7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment