Global Drug Screening Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030 - Automation and High-Throughput Systems Transforming the Drug Screening Landscape

The Drug Screening Market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.6 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Drug screening is the method employed to detect both illegal and prescribed medications within biological samples such as blood and urine. It serves as a means to uncover the presence of performance-enhancing substances, like steroids and human growth hormone (HGH), utilized by professional athletes to augment their endurance and prowess during competitions. Illicit substances like heroin, cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, methadone, and amphetamine are commonly targeted through drug screening procedures.

Globally, the escalating prevalence of drug consumption has stirred concern among numerous nations. In 2010, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) estimated that approximately 22.6 million individuals in the United States engaged in illegal drug usage, constituting about 8.9% of the total population.

The upsurge in alcohol consumption among both younger and older demographics, coupled with the misuse of prescribed medications and the heightened utilization of opioid painkillers and unlawful substances, stands as a primary impetus driving market growth. Correspondingly, the surge in illegal drug consumption and the subsequent increase in crime rates linked to substance dependence are foreseen to fuel the demand for drug screening solutions. Manufacturers are engaging in heightened competition, vying for larger market shares by expanding their product portfolios across various categories.



Concurrently, ongoing technological advancements are anticipated to propel the global drug screening market over the forecast period. However, the growing awareness about the perils of intoxicated driving, coupled with stringent alcohol and drug regulations within corporate and governmental entities, are poised to impose limitations on the expansion of the global drug screening market.



Growing prevalence of drug abuse and illegal applications of drugs propel the global drug screening market



The rising occurrence of drug misuse and illicit drug utilization drives the expansion of the worldwide drug screening market. The implementation of rigorous regulations governing drug and alcohol testing, coupled with the introduction of fresh and inventive products following regulatory endorsements, propels the pace of growth within this market domain.

Escalating apprehensions surrounding workplace safety have rendered routine drug screening tests mandatory. Consequently, the surge in demand for non-intrusive screening devices is generating a global upswing in the drug screening market.



Increasing adoption of advanced technologies for more accurate and efficient drug testing processes



A significant trend within the drug screening market revolved around the heightened adoption of cutting-edge technologies to enhance the precision and efficiency of drug testing procedures. These advanced tools were designed to refine the accuracy of drug detection, mitigate instances of false positives/negatives, and optimize the overall screening process.

The field of drug screening was progressively gravitating towards increased automation and the implementation of high-throughput screening systems. This transition encompassed the utilization of robotics, automated liquid handling, and sophisticated software to streamline the screening workflow.

This advancement enabled laboratories to handle a larger volume of samples in reduced time frames, proving particularly advantageous for pharmaceutical companies and research institutions tasked with scrutinizing extensive compound libraries to identify potential drug candidates.



North America accounted for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets in the global drug screening market in 2022



The predominant share of revenue in the North American drug screening market can be attributed to the upsurge in drug misuse incidents and the implementation of regulations permitting drug testing across the region. The substantial presence of key market players in this area also contributes significantly to the overall revenue growth. Within this region, the United States holds the largest portion of revenue due to the escalating prevalence of illicit substances within the country.

Further driving the expansion of the market in the U.S. is the mounting occurrence of accidents. Capitalizing on the foundation of government-level drug testing initiatives, private sector employers have initiated workplace drug testing programs to assess both potential candidates and existing employees. Quest Diagnostics, a prominent player, conducts over ten million occupational drug tests annually in the U.S. These tests encompass urine, oral fluid, and hair specimens and are supported by a widespread network of specimen collection sites and federally authorized drug testing laboratories.



As for upcoming regions, the Asia-Pacific market is poised for a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This trajectory is propelled by escalating requisites for substance abuse screening, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. The surge in substance misuse challenges, instances of drug-related offenses, and fatal traffic incidents within these nations has led to an augmented demand for drug testing measures.

Moreover, the region is witnessing a rapid proliferation of individuals grappling with drug addiction, coupled with advancements in cutting-edge drug and alcohol screening technologies. An increased awareness regarding the significance of alcohol and drug screening, alongside the active involvement of private institutions in bolstering drug detection systems, is projected to exert a significant influence on the expansion of the Asia-Pacific drug screening market.

Company Profiles

LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

Quest Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Shimadzu Corporation

LifeLoc Technologies

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Premier Biotech, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Product

Drug Screening Product

Analytical Instruments

Breath analyzers

Fuel Cell Breathalyzer

Semiconductor Breathalyzer

Others

Immunoassay Analyzer

Chromatography Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Drug Testing Cups

Dip Cards

Drug Testing Cassettes

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits

Sample Collection Devices

Calibrators & Controls

Others

Drug Screening Service

By Sample Type

Urine samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Others

By End-user

Drug testing laboratories

Drug treatment centers

Pain management centers

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Rest of the Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

