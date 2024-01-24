Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market to Surge to USD 47.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures and Healthcare Sector Requirements

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2030 by Offerings, Deployment mode, Vertical and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is expected to propel the sector's value to a staggering USD 47.9 Billion by 2030.The burgeoning requirement for robust cybersecurity solutions amidst an increase in cyber threats is catalyzing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.7% between 2023 and 2030.

The Growing Imperative of CIAM Integrations Across Industry Verticals Fuels Expansion

In-depth insights into the Consumer IAM space demonstrate the sector's critical role in offering formidable security features and streamlining customer interactions across digital platforms. Pioneering a seamless experience for users, CIAM solutions encompass Single Sign-On (SSO) and social login capabilities, essential for safeguarding customer data in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The intensified concern for consumer data integrity, coupled with the escalating propensity for smart home and IoT devices, surges the demand for advanced IAM solutions. These platforms are particularly vital for small to large-scale enterprises intent on cultivating a streamlined, secure customer journey. Thus, the market report meticulously analyzes the breadth and scale of adoption across varied industries.

Healthcare Sector's IAM Solutions to Elevate Patient Care Quality

The healthcare industry stands as a predominant adopter of IAM systems – a sector frequently targeted by cyberattacks due to the sensitive nature of patient data. IAM solutions are instrumental in preventing medical identity theft and ensuring the sanctity of health records, contributing significantly to the enhancement of patient care practices.

On-premise Solutions to Clinch Major Market Share

As organizations vie for control over their consumer data, the deployment of on-premises IAM solutions gains momentum. With the advantage of customizability and freedom of data governance, on-premises solutions are anticipated to dominate the Consumer IAM market. Despite the cloud-based alternatives, many businesses prioritize on-premises deployments, albeit with increased needs for IT management and support personnel.

This comprehensive market analysis segments the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market according to offerings, deployment modes, verticals, and geography, providing granular insights into revenue forecasts and market share. By assessing both regional and global market landscapes, the report underscores strategic developments and untapped opportunities for potential stakeholders.

Extensive Coverage of the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market:

Solutions and Services across Identity Governance, Verification, Access Management, and Behavioral Analytics

Deployments dissected into On-Premises and Cloud-Based configurations

Examination of verticals such as BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and more

Geographical analysis, highlighting key regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

The report promises to arm decision-makers with profound knowledge of the prevailing market influencers, driving informed strategies and solidifying competitive stances in the ever-evolving Consumer IAM habitat.

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Broadcom Inc. (US)

TransUnion LLC. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Okta (US)

Akamai Technologies (US)

Mitek System, Inc. (US)

ForgeRock (US)

Centrify Corporation (US)

LoginRadius Inc. (Canada)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group. (US)

Aware, Inc. (US)

Acuant, Inc. (US)

