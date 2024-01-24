Global Cloud ERP Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $157.2 Billion by 2030 from $68.4 Billion in 2022 - The Game-Changer in Streamlining Business Operations

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud ERP Market 2030 by Component, Business function, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cloud ERP Market size is estimated to grow from USD 68.4 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 157.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Enterprise resource planning (ERP) has evolved into an indispensable component for organizations of all sizes. It serves to streamline diverse business operations, encompassing accounting, procurement, human resources, and more, leading to elevated productivity, efficiency, and enhanced collaboration.

The traditional ERP systems were characterized by prolonged implementation timelines, substantial upfront expenditures, and a significant need for hardware, software, and technical proficiency. The pursuit of substantial return on investment (ROI) and minimized initial costs has emerged as pivotal catalysts propelling the expansion of the cloud ERP market.



As technology and enterprise management solutions progress, cloud ERP technology has garnered escalating attention from industries worldwide. This attention is rooted in its ability to address critical facets of businesses, such as finance, human resources, and marketing, thereby amplifying profitability through refined decision-making processes.

Moreover, cloud ERP solutions adeptly manage resources while seamlessly integrating into organizational endeavors. As operational efficacy within businesses rises, cloud ERP software furnishes organizations with a competitive edge in their product and service management, concurrently mitigating the intricacies associated with business operations.



Large Enterprises segment dominate the overall Cloud ERP market



Segmented by organizational sized, the global cloud ERP market is divided into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Dominating the landscape, the large enterprises sector commands a substantial portion of the global cloud ERP market.

These sizeable corporations leverage ERP systems to centralize the accumulation, storage, and analysis of data from all operational spheres, resulting in heightened visibility crucial for informed decision-making. This consolidated data empowers companies to access real-time insights and generate more impactful reports. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that SMEs will undergo accelerated expansion throughout the projected period



North America's dominance in the Cloud ERP Market



North America's dominance in the Cloud ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) market can be attributed to a combination of factors that have converged to create a conducive environment for its widespread adoption. With its rich history of early technological adoption and innovation, the region has established itself as a global hub for technological advancements. This propensity for embracing new technologies, coupled with a strong and diverse economy spanning various industries, has paved the way for North American businesses to readily embrace the transformative potential of Cloud ERP solutions.



The region's financial prowess plays a significant role, allowing companies to invest in modernizing their operations and facilitating the integration of sophisticated Cloud ERP systems. This financial backing, combined with a tech-savvy and adaptable workforce, has resulted in a seamless transition to cloud-based solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.



North America's well-developed IT infrastructure further reinforces its position. The availability of high-speed internet connectivity and robust data centers reduces barriers to entry, ensuring smooth and reliable performance of cloud-based ERP systems. Moreover, the presence of major Cloud ERP vendors within the region has streamlined access to these solutions, fostering a thriving ecosystem that fuels adoption.

Company Profiles

Microsoft (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

SAP (Germany)

Infor. (U.S.)

IFS (Sweden)

Sage Group plc (U.K.)

Plex (U.S.)

Workday, Inc. (U.S.)

Ramco Systems. (India)

Tally Solutions Private Limited (India)

Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.)

SYSPRO (South Africa)

Odoo (U.S.)

MIE Solutions (U.S.)

Tyler Technologies (U.S.)

Acumatica, Inc. (U.S.)

Genius Solution, Inc. (U.S.)

Deltek, Inc. (U.S.)

VIENNA Advantage (Germany)

QAD Inc. (U.S.)





Major Classifications are as follows:

Cloud ERP Market, Component

Solutions

Services

Cloud ERP Market, By Business function

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Inventory and Order management

Cloud ERP Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Cloud ERP Market, By Vertical

BFSI

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Other

Cloud ERP Market, By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl3ab1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.