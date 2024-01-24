Global $499 Mn Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market to 2030 with Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market 2030 by Type, Use Case, Industry, Application, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market size is estimated to grow from USD 152.7 Million in 2022 to reach USD 499.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



The Increasing Demand for Portable UV Sanitizing Solutions is driving the Market Growth



The increasing concern over the rise in infectious diseases, the need for energy-efficient solutions, and the convenience of portable cleaning for small household and commercial items have become prominent. The surge in hospital-acquired infections, the prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the escalating number of surgical procedures have generated a higher demand for compact UV sanitizing containers. Consumers seeking portable UV sanitizing containers are driven by a growing awareness regarding the existence of various germs, bacteria, and potential viruses that can lead to human diseases.

The popularity of portable UV sanitizing containers is on the rise due to their eco-friendly and non-toxic characteristics. UV sanitization, a dry disinfection method, is being embraced by both residential and commercial sectors. Unlike numerous chemical cleansers that may not effectively eliminate molds and spores, UV light proves highly efficient in eradicating them.

Furthermore, while handwashing and sanitizing can help eliminate germs and bacteria from hands, harmful microorganisms from grocery items, stair railings, doorknobs, and even other people can transfer and linger on personal items such as phones, keychains, and purses. Thus, ensuring proper sanitization for these items has become imperative, fueling the expansion of the portable UV sanitizing container market.



North America hold the highest market share in the Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market



North America dominated the market and it hold the highest market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the region's penchant for product innovation, coupled with consumers' eagerness to invest in novel and value-added offerings. The expanding range of sanitization devices finding utility in residential and healthcare settings within the region plays a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the portable UV sanitizing box market.

Simultaneously, companies are capitalizing on the increasing commercial sector adoption, introducing new products that cater to this demand. For instance, in 2020, PhonoClean launched its portable UV sanitizing boxes. Characterized by their focus on compactness and lightweight design, these products are custom-tailored for seamless portability, making carrying effortless while on the move.



Distribution Channel Insights: The Offline Segment the Offline Segment Dominated the Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market



Based on distribution channels, the offline segment the offline segment dominated the market and hold the highest market share in 2022. This substantial presence owes itself to the burgeoning number of electronics and appliance specialty stores, consequently expanding the shelf space designated for product promotion.

Consumers gravitate towards procuring portable UV sanitizing boxes from brick-and-mortar outlets, driven by the desire to assess the product's suitability and comprehend its operational intricacies. Furthermore, a multitude of retailers in the portable UV sanitizing box market have dedicated sales representatives who aid in guiding consumers towards the optimal product choice. Offline stores additionally offer product demonstrations, allowing consumers to grasp the product's attributes and functionality.



The online distribution segment is expected to growth at a highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The surge in social media marketing is a key enabler behind the ascent of the online distribution channel. Online platforms provide an array of products with comparative features, bolstered by accommodating return policies, prompting a shift in consumer inclination towards virtual purchases.

Discounts further motivate consumers to opt for online transactions, while time-constrained buyers opt for multi-brand online retailers to peruse an assortment of portable UV sanitizing boxes from various providers. The proliferation of direct-to-consumer offerings also serves as a catalyst in propelling the online segment's growth.

Company Profiles

PhoneSoap LLC (U.S.)

CleanSlate UV (Canada)

PhonoClean (U.S.)

Phone Tubs (U.S.)

HoMedics USA LLC (U.S.)

LovingCase (Shenzhen Nuoweir Co.) (U.S.)

Sterilize My Phone LLC (U.S.)

Coospider beauty (France)

Munchkin, Inc. (U.S.)

ANPEI smart medical device technology (ShenZhen) Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Major Classifications are as follows:

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Type

Bag Type

Box Type

Others

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Use Case

Sterilizing Small Items

Sterilizing Medium Items

Sterilizing Large Items

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Industry

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Household

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Technology

LED

Mercury Lamp

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Portable UV Sanitizing Box Market, By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

