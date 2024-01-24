Global Data Center Networking Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $52 Billion by 2030 - Deployment of Edge Computing and the Emergence of 5G Networks Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Networking Market 2030 by Offerings, End-use Verticals and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Networking Market size is estimated to grow from USD 22.2 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 52.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Growing demand for High-Speed Connectivity



The rising demand for high-speed connectivity in data center networking is driven by the rapid growth in data traffic, the proliferation of cloud-based services, and the adoption of data-intensive applications across numerous industries. As organizations and consumers increasingly rely on data-driven technology, the need for faster and more reliable network connections within data centers has become critical.

The rapid rise of data is one of the key causes driving the surge in demand for high-speed connectivity. Massive volumes of data are generated and consumed on a daily basis as smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and streaming services proliferate. To handle the ever-increasing workload efficiently, data centers, as the key hubs for storing, processing, and disseminating this data, require high-speed connectivity.



Additionally, the use of cloud-based services has become commonplace for enterprises of all kinds. To enable speedy access to data and applications located on faraway servers, cloud computing necessitates continuous and high-speed connections. As enterprises shift their workloads to the cloud, the need for high-speed connectivity between data centers and cloud service providers becomes critical for ensuring a smooth experience.

Also, the rise of edge computing increases the demand for high-speed connectivity in data center networking. Edge computing includes processing data closer to the source, minimizing data travel distance, and improving reaction times. High-speed connections between edge locations and central data centers are critical for effective data synchronization and real-time data processing.

The growing deployment of 5G technology is driving up demand for high-speed connectivity in data center networking. 5G networks offer faster data transfer rates, lower latency, and increased capacity, allowing for a new wave of data-driven applications and services. To handle the large influx of data from 5G-connected devices and allow the seamless integration of 5G networks with existing infrastructure, data centers require high-speed connectivity.



In conclusion, High-speed networking is required in data centers to support cloud computing, edge computing, 5G, IoT, virtualization, and SDN. High-speed connectivity will continue to be a vital enabler of seamless and efficient data processing, storage, and distribution as data centers expand.



Deployment of edge computing and the emergence of 5G networks



Edge computing and the rise of 5G networks have transformed data center networking, ushering in a new era of connection and processing capabilities. Edge computing and 5G have changed the way data centers function, enabling quicker data processing, lower latency, and increased scalability to meet the growing demands of modern applications and services.

There are numerous advantages to deploying edge computing in data center networking. For starters, it dramatically decreases data transmission time because data is not routed to a centralized data center for processing. This reduction in latency is crucial for real-time data analysis applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial IoT, and augmented reality (AR).



Furthermore, the convergence of edge computing with 5G networks has facilitated the creation of novel applications and services. Edge computing and 5G, for example, enable real-time traffic control, environmental monitoring, and public safety applications in smart cities, boosting inhabitants' quality of life. These technologies facilitate remote patient monitoring and telemedicine in the healthcare sector, improving access to medical treatments.



In conclusion, Edge computing moves processing power and data storage closer to the network's edge, shortening data transmission times and increasing network bandwidth. 5G networks offer fast data transfer speeds and low latency, improving connection and allowing new applications and services.

To accommodate these technologies, data center networking has changed, becoming more distributed and secure. Data center networking will play a critical role in enabling the seamless integration and effective operation of these transformational technologies as edge computing and 5G continue to evolve.



Regional Insight



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to rapid digital transformation, rising internet penetration, and growing demand for cloud-based services. The rapid spread of internet connectivity and mobile technologies is one of the primary drivers of data center networking growth in Asia Pacific.

The region's enormous and diversified population has resulted in a significant surge in internet users and mobile device adoption. As a result, data traffic has increased significantly, needing a robust data center networking architecture to enable seamless and dependable data transmission and access. Furthermore, the increase of data-intensive applications such as AI, machine learning (ML), and big data analytics has propelled the growth of data center networking in the Asia Pacific. To provide significant insights and forecasts, these applications demand extensive processing capacity and enormous data sets.



Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and digital entertainment in the Asia Pacific has fueled an increase in data center networking demand. To handle the large volume of online transactions and provide a pleasant and seamless shopping experience for consumers, e-commerce platforms demand reliable and secure data center networking.

Also, the region's expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has put further strain on data center networking. IoT devices generate large volumes of data that must be processed and stored efficiently. Data centers with high-speed networking capabilities can successfully handle the influx of data from IoT devices, allowing devices and data centers to communicate seamlessly.



Singapore is regarded as one of the leading countries in the Asia Pacific area for the expansion of data center networking. Singapore's data center market domination stems from its favorable geographical location. Singapore, located at the crossroads of major international internet lines, serves as a data gateway between the Asia Pacific area and the rest of the globe.

Because of its excellent location, it has become a vital hub for regional and worldwide connectivity, encouraging multinational corporations to develop data center operations in the country. Likewise, Singapore's professional workforce, advanced technical talent, and multilingual workforce all contribute to the city-state's attraction as a regional data center hub. The trained workforce in the country is well-equipped to manage and run data centers efficiently.

Company Profiles

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM

Vmware Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Pluribus Networks

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Console Connect

Hpe

Juniper Networks Inc.

Lenovo Group

Edge Micro

Broadcom Corp

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Offerings

Hardware

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Servers

Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

Others

Software

Services

Installation & Integration

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By End-use Verticals

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Government

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Rest of the Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

