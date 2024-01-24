Global Food Robotics Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Waste Reduction and Sustainable Practices at the Forefront of Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Robotics Market 2030 Type, Payload, Application, End-use Area and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Food Robotics Market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.07 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



Waste Reduction and Sustainable Practices



Waste reduction and sustainable food robotics practices have arisen as major food industry initiatives, motivated by the need to address environmental concerns and optimize resource use. Food robotics, which includes the application of automation and robotic technology in food processing and production, provides unique opportunities to promote sustainability, reduce waste, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Improved accuracy and precision in food processing is one of the key ways food robots contribute to waste reduction. Robots can conduct repeated operations with consistent precision, minimizing the likelihood of human errors that can contribute to product faults and waste. Food robots reduce food waste by assuring exact cuts, measurements, and portioning. This reduces over-processing and optimizes the utilization of raw resources.



Additionally, food robotics can improve supply chain operations, hence reducing waste. Robots can manage material handling, storage, and distribution more efficiently, ensuring perishable commodities are transported and stored in ideal conditions and decreasing spoiling and waste in transit. Also, the potential of food robotics to optimize energy consumption advances sustainable practices. Robots can be built with energy-efficient components and programmed to run only when needed, resulting in lower energy consumption during idle periods.



Furthermore, Robotics also encourages a transition toward environmentally friendly packaging alternatives. Robots help improve container sizes by precisely portioning food items, saving superfluous packaging material. Furthermore, robots can handle delicate and fragile foods with care, reducing damage and the need for extra protective packaging.

Similarly, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into food robotics allows for predictive maintenance and efficient energy management. Robots can detect possible defects or inefficiencies by evaluating data from sensors and monitoring equipment, allowing proactive maintenance to prevent breakdowns and decrease downtime.



In conclusion, the precision and accuracy of robotic technologies reduce food waste during processing and production, contributing to a more sustainable food supply chain. This technology advances, and implementing waste reduction and sustainable practices in food robots becomes critical for the sector to satisfy the growing demand for ecologically responsible food production and consumption.



Increasing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat products



The growing demand for ready-to-eat foods and convenience foods has been a primary driver of progress in the field of food robots. As customers' lifestyles become more hectic and time-pressed, there is a growing trend for food products that provide convenience, ease of preparation, and quick consumption. To fulfill this need, food robots have emerged as a disruptive solution for the food industry, automating the manufacturing of convenience foods and ready-to-eat goods.



The ability to automate repetitive and time-consuming operations is one of the primary benefits of food robotics in the context of convenience foods. Robots can handle a variety of procedures with precision and consistency, such as slicing, dicing, mixing, and assembly. This automation simplifies the manufacturing process, allowing firms to create huge quantities of convenience foods more efficiently and quickly.

Furthermore, the desire for convenience meals extends beyond the consumer sector to the food service business, where fast-food chains, restaurants, and cafes are looking for cost-effective methods to meet client demands. Food robots enable speedy food preparation and assembly, allowing food service providers to serve clients more rapidly and reducing wait times.



Additionally, the growing popularity of healthier convenience foods has spurred the expansion of food robots. Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient foods that are nutritional, fresh, and little processed. Food robots facilitate the handling of fresh ingredients as well as accurate portioning, ensuring that healthier options match the expectations of consumers.

Other than that, Food robots also improve the shelf life and packaging of ready-to-eat items. Robots can precisely package and seal products, preventing air exposure and preserving freshness. Extended shelf life is critical for convenience foods because it allows products to stay on shelves for extended periods, minimizing waste and streamlining inventory management.



In conclusion, Food robotics not only meets the desire for convenience, but also improves food safety, shelf life, and packaging in the manufacture of ready-to-eat products. Food robotics will play an increasingly important role in determining the future of the food business, bringing innovative, convenient, and healthful food solutions to consumers globally as the trend toward convenience continues.



Regional Insight



Food robotics has grown dramatically in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as expanding demand for processed foods, rising labor costs, and the need for improved food safety and quality. The increasing demand for processed and packaged food products is one of the primary drivers of the expansion of food robots in the Asia Pacific.

As urbanization and disposable incomes rise, dietary choices change toward convenient and ready-to-eat foods. Food robots provide efficient and precise automation solutions for food processing, packaging, and handling, allowing producers to fulfill rising demand while increasing production efficiency.



Food safety and cleanliness are top priorities in the food sector. Foodborne infections and contamination can have serious ramifications for public health and brand reputation. Food robots ensure clean food handling and processing, reducing human contact and associated contamination hazards. This element of food robots is especially important in a location with a wide variety of food products and complex supply chains.

Furthermore, the use of food robotics is consistent with the region's environmental aims. Sustainable food production requires efficient resource usage, reduced food waste, and optimal energy consumption. Robots can precisely portion materials, optimize packaging, and reduce waste during food processing and packing, thereby contributing to sustainable food industry practices.



China, in particular, has emerged as a dominating participant in the Asia Pacific food robots sector. The country's large population, expanding middle class, and desire for processed foods have spurred the food industry's need for automation and efficiency. Large-scale food manufacturing and processing facilities in China have implemented robotic technologies for jobs such as sorting, packing, and handling, fueling the region's growth in food robotics.

In addition, India is also seeing a substantial increase in food robot usage with its growing food processing activities and labor-intensive food industry. The integration of robotic systems in food processing and packaging processes has resulted from the desire to improve food safety, minimize waste, and increase production efficiency.

Company Profiles

ABB Group (Switzerland)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)

Staubli International AG (Switzerland)

Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.)

Schunk GmbH (Germany)

Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland)

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia)

Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan)

Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Fuji Robotics (Japan)

Moley Robotics (U.K.)

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Scara

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Others

By Payload

High

Medium

Low

By Application

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Picking

Processing

Others

By End-use Area

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Processed food

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Beverage

Bakery & confectionery

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Rest of the Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

