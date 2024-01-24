Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Analysis Report 2023-2030: 3D Imaging and Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Personalized Cosmetic Procedures

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market 2030 by Surgical Procedures, Non-Surgical Procedures, Reconstructive Procedures, Gender Procedures & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market size is estimated to grow from USD 70 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.



The Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing desire among individuals to enhance their physical appearance and boost self-confidence fuels the demand for cosmetic procedures. Moreover, the influence of media and celebrities promoting aesthetic treatments plays a significant role in driving the market growth.

Additionally, advancements in surgical techniques and non-invasive procedures, such as laser technology and injectables, have made cosmetic surgeries more accessible and safer, further stimulating market expansion. Furthermore, the growing aging population seeking anti-aging treatments and the rising acceptance of cosmetic surgeries in both men and women are driving the market's upward trajectory.



The market presents various opportunities for growth and expansion. Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies and a shift towards medical tourism have opened up new markets for cosmetic surgery services. The demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing due to reduced downtime and fewer side effects, creating a substantial opportunity for industry players.

Moreover, technological innovations, such as 3D imaging and virtual reality simulations, are aiding surgeons in providing personalized and precise procedures, attracting more customers. Additionally, the increasing focus on natural and organic cosmetic products and the development of new treatment options for various aesthetic concerns present attractive opportunities for companies operating in this sector.



Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Procedures



One of the primary drivers of the Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market is the rising demand for aesthetic procedures. The modern life, societal pressures, and the influence of social media have contributed to an increasing desire among individuals to enhance their physical appearance.

Moreover, the growing acceptance of cosmetic treatments as a means of self-improvement and boosting self-confidence has fueled the demand for such services. As people become more conscious about their appearance, they seek various cosmetic procedures, including liposuction, breast augmentation, facelifts, and injectables like Botox and dermal fillers.



Technological Advancements and Minimally Invasive Procedures



Technological advancements in the field of cosmetic surgery have played a significant role in driving market growth. Innovations in surgical techniques, equipment, and materials have led to safer and more effective procedures, reducing the associated risks and downtime for patients.

Minimally invasive procedures, such as laser treatments and non-surgical facelifts, have gained popularity due to their shorter recovery times and fewer side effects. Additionally, the use of 3D imaging and virtual reality simulations has enabled more precise and personalized procedures, enhancing patient satisfaction.



Dominating Region and Country



In the global landscape, North America dominates the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market, accounting for the largest market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to factors such as a high disposable income, a large aging population seeking anti-aging treatments, and the strong influence of media and celebrity culture promoting aesthetic procedures. The United States is the key contributor to the North American market due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a growing focus on beauty and wellness, and a high demand for cosmetic procedures.

Europe is another significant market for cosmetic surgery and services. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK have a well-established market with a high acceptance of cosmetic procedures and a substantial number of skilled practitioners. The rising popularity of non-invasive treatments and the growth of medical tourism further contribute to the region's market expansion.



In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing rapid growth in the cosmetic surgery and services market. The rising disposable income, increasing beauty consciousness, and a desire to achieve Western beauty standards are driving the demand for cosmetic procedures in these countries. Additionally, medical tourism is playing a significant role in attracting international patients seeking affordable and high-quality cosmetic treatments.

As for upcoming countries with high growth potential, Latin America and the Middle East are emerging markets for cosmetic surgery and services. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia in Latin America are witnessing a surge in demand for aesthetic procedures due to a growing middle class, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the influence of media and beauty standards. Similarly, countries in the Middle East, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are experiencing a rise in cosmetic procedures driven by a high concentration of affluent individuals and a growing acceptance of aesthetic treatments.

Competitive Analysis

Allergan, Inc.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sientra, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma PLC

Syneron Medical Ltd.

The Mentor Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Surgical Procedures

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Rhinoplasty

Facelift

Eyelid Surgery

Tummy Tuck

Others

By Non-Surgical Procedures

Botox Injections

Dermal Fillers

Laser Hair Removal

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Non-Surgical Fat Reduction

Others

By Reconstructive Procedures

Scar Revision

Burn Repair Surgery

Congenital Defect Repair

Breast Reconstruction

Hand Surgery

Cleft Lip and Palate Repair

Others

By Gender-Based Procedures

Male

Female

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Rest of the Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

