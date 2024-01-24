Software-Defined Networking Market Poised for Accelerated Growth, Innovative Trends, and Emerging Technologies by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software-Defined Networking Market 2030 by Component, SDN Type, End-user, Vertical & Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2023, the market is estimated to escalate from its current valuation of 14.5 billion USD to new heights by the year 2030.

The global Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market is undergoing significant transformation as it becomes increasingly integral to modern networking strategies. A comprehensive analysis of the SDN market's trajectory has been released, spotlighting the crucial components, prevalent SDN types, diverse end-user preferences, various verticals, and a granular regional footprint. This research elucidates the competitive index and customer ecosystem, informing stakeholders about the market dynamics and future growth prospects.

This upsurge is reflective of the increasing demand for flexible network management and the emergence of groundbreaking networking technologies such as SD-WAN and intent-based networking. Industry giants such as Cisco Systems, VMware, Dell EMC, and Juniper Networks, along with a cohort of other preeminent companies, lead the competitive landscape. Their offerings in network monitoring and security solutions underscore the comprehensive nature of modern SDN ecosystems.

Trends Influencing the Software-Defined Networking Market Landscape

Network Agility and Simplified Management: Organizations are seeking network structures that enable easy management of diverse workloads, reducing the traditional complexities of network configuration.

Organizations are seeking network structures that enable easy management of diverse workloads, reducing the traditional complexities of network configuration. 5G Technology: As 5G continues to expand its global footprint, SDN's capabilities are essential for managing the advanced network elements and variety of use cases that 5G presents.

As 5G continues to expand its global footprint, SDN's capabilities are essential for managing the advanced network elements and variety of use cases that 5G presents. Geographical Spotlight: The United States stands out as a dominant region in SDN innovation, contributing significantly with corporate stalwarts and academic expertise driving the market forward. However, SDN's impact is global, and its adoption is analyzed across varied regions.

Decisive Market Segmentation

Market segmentation by components elucidates a comprehensive spectrum from solutions to services, while the analysis on SDN Type reveals insights into Open SDN, Overlay, and API-based methodologies. The study further dissects end-user perspectives, from service providers to enterprises, and spans across verticals such as BFSI, IT, and healthcare. The regional dissection covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, enabling a diverse and inclusive understanding of the network's presence and potential.

The industry report provides a meticulously detailed overview, articulating not only market size, share, and dynamics but also delivers an acute understanding of the strategies employed by key competitors. Alongside driving factors, challenges, and opportunities, this exhaustive analysis grants decision-makers and strategists a decisive edge in the rapidly evolving SDN landscape.

In an era marked by digital transformation and enhanced by SDN's evolving role, this analysis constitutes a pivotal point of reference for marking out the roadmap to 2030, charting the course of innovation, and identifying the benchmarks for success within the global Software-Defined Networking market.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems

VMware

Dell EMC

HPE

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies

Barracuda Networks

Versa Networks

Arista Networks

Oracle Corporation

DataCore Software

Fujitsu

Infovista

Extreme Network

