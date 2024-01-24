Marketing Automation Software Market Forecasts Surging Growth: Technological Advancements Propel Industry Expansion through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Automation Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketing automation software industry is poised for significant growth as market analysis predicts a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.58% from 2023 to 2028. Recent research underscores the burgeoning market size, which is expected to escalate from USD 5.75 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 13.48 billion by the end of the forecast period. As businesses increasingly recognize the crucial role of marketing in driving sales and maintaining customer loyalty, there has been substantial investment in marketing services.

In a digital era defined by rapid technological innovation, marketing managers are strategically investing in automation solutions to stay abreast of evolving digital marketing trends. Automated marketing tools, designed to streamline lead generation and facilitate customer lifecycle management, are garnering significant attention and investment, promising further growth in the coming years.

Noteworthy Trends in the Marketing Automation Software Sector

Artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven strategies, and search engine optimization (SEO) are set to provide a competitive edge in the digital marketing domain, with AI expected to unlock new opportunities for businesses and economies worldwide.

Organic visibility through social media marketing campaigns is on the rise, prompting brands to increase social media marketing budgets to enhance their return on investment (ROI).

Although the industry experiences a gap in skills necessary to fully leverage analytics solutions for actionable insights, mergers and acquisitions are enabling companies to acquire expertise and expand their offerings through comprehensive "Marketing Cloud" solutions.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic saw B2B marketing companies adopt a cautious approach, resulting in temporarily reduced marketing budgets pending economic recovery.

On the sectoral front, the entertainment and media sector is predicted to claim a consequential share of the market. Innovations in virtual reality (VR), over-the-top (OTT) services, and internet advertising are steering the entertainment and media industry towards adopting automation tools for marketing activities. Mounting smartphone usage is driving the need for mobile-optimized marketing, which aligns with the growing prevalence of marketing automation software.

The North American region, particularly the United States and Canada, is projected to retain a significant market share, supported by the presence of major market players and the region's inclination towards digital omnichannel marketing practices. This trend complements the adoption of SaaS cloud services, which propels the growth and potential of marketing automation solutions in the region. Personalization services are increasingly influential, with data indicating that personalization can lead to measurable enhancements in marketing strategies.

Marketing Automation Software Industry Outlook

The marketing automation software market is characterized by a diverse range of offerings and significant competition. Innovation remains a key differentiator as consumers favor advanced features, and companies with robust competitive strategies forge ahead. Recent developments in the industry include:

Keap's acquisition of The Factory, aimed at enriching small business sales and marketing automation capabilities. Yodelpop's introduction of RaiserSync and YourMemberSync, integration solutions that enhance nonprofit and association engagement through HubSpot Marketing Hub.

This market scrutiny is based on an extensive examination of the marketing automation software landscape, focusing on industry growth trends, forecasts, and market share analysis. The study delves into the implications of current technological advancements and provides a snapshot of potential sectoral and regional market dominances, capturing the essence of this dynamic market's future trajectory.

An essential resource for stakeholders in the marketing automation realm, this analysis provides valuable insights into the drivers propelling the industry forward, as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



